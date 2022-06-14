Biden's rhetoric getting more 'despicable,' former Trump adviser warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett warned on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that Biden’s rhetoric is getting more "despicable" as Americans are facing an "economic crisis" amid record-high inflation.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT CRITICS AND DEFLECTS BLAME FOR SOARING INFLATION, TWITTER RESPONDS

KEVIN HASSETT: President Biden's rhetoric is getting more and more despicable… The fact is, we're in an economic crisis right now. We're in a bear market. We've got double-digit inflation… we had negative GDP growth the first quarter. Second-quarter is looking about negative, too. If you have two negative quarters, that's a recession…he's out there, you know, smearing every Republican as ultra MAGA and then saying things like, ‘I want to empower the American worker.’

But the thing that really upsets me about the way he's acting today is he's so angry, he's so venomous about things that are just lies...that's a very unhealthy thing for our country…There was a time when our government understood that they got to calm you down when things are going rough, and what he's doing instead is fanning flames…I think that that's really, really disgusting.

