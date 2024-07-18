Biden's resistance to dropping out is coming from a place of 'delusion': CNN political commentator

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp said Thursday that Democratic lawmakers were leaking their conversations with President Biden because they feel they can't get through to him about dropping out of the race.

"Democrats are so desperate to get through to Joe Biden and they’re not, that now they're leaking these private conversations as sort of an outside effort to triangulate and really force Joe Biden to acknowledge the realities of the state of his campaign. And unfortunately, I think his resistance does not look like it’s coming from a position of strength but a position of delusion," Cupp said.

"The fact that everyone is now talking openly about these private efforts is speaking to that delusion and feeling like we can‘t get through to him. He’s not believing the polls. He says that publicly, he doesn‘t believe the polls. He’s not listening to voters, a large percentage of whom are telling him, ‘we don’t believe you can get there.’ He‘s not acknowledging this Trump trifecta of momentum," she continued.

Cupp said Democrats likely don't believe Biden can beat former President Trump in November.

Biden has reportedly gotten defensive with Democrats that have voiced concerns about his candidacy. Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer also reportedly told Biden in a "blunt one-on-one conversation" Saturday it would be best if he "bowed out of the race," according to ABC's Jonathan Karl.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Cailf., a California Senate candidate and a close ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, publicly called on the president to drop out of the race on Wednesday.

Cupp also argued that it was the Republican Party that looked serious while the Democratic Party looked like it was in turmoil.

"The RNC and Republicans and Trump look disciplined and Biden’s campaign looks like a vanity project at this point. It looks unserious. Trump looks serious. We have to acknowledge the wildness of that, but they have stayed on message. They have been unified. The other side has been in chaos and turmoil," she said.

CNN's Kate Bedingfield, who previously worked for Biden as White House communications director, said that if Democrats were to replace the president on the ticket, Vice President Harris should be the nominee.

"If they are going to make a switch, to me Kamala Harris is the person it would need to be, that it should be. She's been a governing partner to Joe Biden, she has wide support across the Democratic Party," Bedingfield said.

The president's future has been called into question by several prominent Democrats, as well as members of the media.

"Joe Biden has said he is running for President of the United States. Our campaign is moving forward, drawing a vision and a contrast between that of Project of 2025 and what we've seen for the past three days here in Milwaukee -- the extreme agenda of Republicans -- and that's where our focus is. There are no plans being made to replace President Biden on the ballot," Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks said during a press conference on Thursday.

A new AP-NORC survey, which was conducted July 11-15, found that 7 in 10 adults, including 65% of Democrats, say Biden should withdraw and allow his party to select a different nominee.

The same survey found that 57% of adults believe Trump should withdraw from the race and allow his party to name a replacement. But Trump is maintaining support from his party, with 73% of Republicans saying he should stay in the race.

