'Defensive' Biden lashes out at vulnerable Dems warning of November losses: reports

President Biden reportedly lashed out at fellow Democrats on a group call Saturday, insisting that questions about his viability for a second term were ridiculous.

The president allegedly exploded on Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado during the call after Crow said "without a major change, we are facing a loss in November," according to NBC News.

"First of all, I think you're dead wrong on national security," Biden told Crow, according to a report from Puck News. "You saw what happened recently in terms of the meeting we had with NATO. I put NATO together. Name me a foreign leader who thinks I'm not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy."

PELOSI 'CONVINCED BIDEN WILL LOSE,' WORKING THE PHONES WITH HOPES TO 'EASE HIM OFF THE TICKET,' REPORT SAYS

"Tell me!" Biden insisted during the outburst, according to the report. "Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together! Tell me who enlarged NATO, tell me who did the Pacific basin."

At one point in the transcript, it appears Biden references Crow having received a Bronze Star as an Army Ranger in Iraq, comparing Crow to his deceased son, Beau Biden.

"Tell me who did something that you've never done with your Bronze Star like my son — and I'm proud of your leadership, but guess what, what's happening, we've got Korea and Japan working together, I put Aukus together, anyway!" Biden reportedly told Crow.

BIDEN CLAIMS HE IS ON FORM AND DOESN'T NEED NOTES OR TELEPROMPTERS: 'I'M ON THE HORSE'

Crow reportedly pushed back on Biden, telling him that his pitch "isn't breaking through to voters."

"You oughta talk about it!" Biden responded, according to Puck. "On national security, nobody has been a better president than I've been. Name me one. Name me one! So I don't want to hear that crap!"

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on the transcripts of the conversation.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Internal debate over plans to re-nominate Biden as the 2024 presidential nominee is threatening to rupture the Democratic Party.

Democratic leaders are considering plans to nominate Biden as soon as next week, ostensibly due to concerns that the Aug. 17 date for the Democratic National Convention comes after Ohio's ballot deadline. State

Democratic lawmakers and candidates across the country fear that Biden's plummeting support since his disastrous performance at the first presidential debate will have ramifications for down-ballot elections.