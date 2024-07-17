Adam Schiff calls on Biden to exit presidential race as Dem confidence dwindles

Powerful Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff called on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race on Wednesday.

"A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Schiff was selected as one of the "top two" Senate primary winners in California. The winner of the Senate race will take the seat of the late Sen. Diane Feinstein.

Schiff will take on Republican candidate Steve Garvey, a former professional baseball player, in November. The race is considered "Solid Democratic" by non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report, giving Schiff an edge over his opponent.

The House Democrat praised Biden's accomplishments while in office, claiming, "Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation's history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better."

"But our nation is at a crossroads," the California representative warned.

Schiff noted that whether Biden withdraws from the race is the president's choice, but added, "I believe it is time for him to pass the torch."

He also suggested that Biden would "secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election" if he follows the advice to leave the race.

"But make no mistake, whoever our party ends up nominating, or if the nomination remains with the president, I will do everything I can to help them succeed," the California Democrat made clear. "There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump. The stakes are just too high."

Schiff's announcement made him the 20th Congressional Democrat to urge Biden to exit the race. He is also the most prominent House Democrat to do so.

Others in Congress who have called on Biden to drop out of the 2024 election are Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer from Oregon, Ed Case from Hawaii, Angie Craig from Minnesota, Lloyd Doggett from Texas, Raul Grijalva from Arizona, Jim Himes from Connecticut, Mike Levin from California, Seth Moulton from Massachusetts, Scott Peters from California, Brittany Pettersen from Colorado, Mike Quigley from Illinois, Pat Ryan from New York, Brad Schneider from Illinois, Hillary Scholten from Michigan, Mikie Sherrill from New Jersey, Adam Smith from Washington, Eric Sorensen from Illinois, Greg Stanton from Arizona, and Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt.

Schiff's statement asking Biden to exit the race comes one day after a report that he told donors privately, "I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose," in reference to the president.

His campaign declined to comment to Fox News Digital on the report.

In an appearance earlier this month on NBC News, Schiff publicly expressed doubt about Biden, remarking, "the performance on the debate stage I think rightfully raised questions among the American people about whether the president has the vigor to defeat Donald Trump."

The Biden campaign did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.