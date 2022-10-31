Biden's Pentagon stuffing Stacey Abrams' conspiracy theories and 'anti-historical' history into K-12 schools

FIRST ON FOX – President Biden's Pentagon recently added many radical-left and so-called antiracist books into K-12 school libraries for military children, a Fox News Digital investigation has found.

Fox News looked into over 50 schools, selected at random, at the Department of Defense Education Activity , which services over 66,000 military-connected children in the Americas, Europe and the Pacific. The investigation found that over the past two years, DoDEA has been stuffing antiracist literature into nearly every single school library.

One of the most common books provided to military children included a conspiracy theory on Stacey Abrams' claims that voter suppression played a factor in her losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race.

The Pentagon's DoDEA schools also included books from its diversity chief – Kelisa Wing – who was put under probe for her statements about White people on Twitter. Wing also promoted – in her capacity as a DoDEA employee – a book which referred to 9/11 first responders as "menaces." Fox News Digital found this book in DoDEA libraries.

The Pentagon released a statement to Fox News Digital which said that "all titles in DoDEA's catalog undergo a review process" and that the agency "welcome[s]" parents to challenge books if they have concerns.

"[DoDEA] serves a diverse community of military families, and their library materials reflect that diversity," Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, a Department of Defense spokesperson, said.

This finding also comes after Fox News Digital reported that sexually explicit texts were included in DoDEA schools, many which had been placed within the last two years.

When they Call You a Terrorist: Published September 2020

The September 2020 young adult version of the book, written by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, raises questions about the rhetoric about terrorism, according to the introduction.

The introduction also calls the police force a "white supremacist institution" and the narrative continues throughout the book with anti-police and law enforcement statements.

The book goes so far as to support demolishing the entire prison system.

"Are we pushing ourselves in each conversation we have to really imagine the world we want to live in, rather than beginning with the compromise position? Are we calling for the abolition of prisons[?]," Cullors said.

Cullors has previously described herself in the past as a "trained Marxis[t]."

Unequal: A Story of America: Published May 2022

The book written by frequent MSNBC guest Michael Eric Dyson – who previously called Donald Trump supporters "maggots" – and Marc Favreau discussed the persistence of inequality in the United States.

It features the philosophy of Michele Alexander, who believes the prison system was designed to create a new system of oppression against Black people to replace Jim Crow laws.

"Millions of Black people, she realized, had been locked into an invisible cage of racial control -- a system that not only seemed like Jim Crow but actually functioned like Jim Crow," the book said. "America has found a way to force Black people into a permanent second-class status."

The book also included Georgia gubernatorial candidate's claims that voter suppression played a factor in her losing the 2018 race when Abrams lost by 54,723 votes to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

"Abrams knew the powerful forces were working against her, but she believed that the sheer numbers of voters turning out for her could tilt the election in her favor... But the system of voter suppression was in full effect that day, with faulty machines, long lines, and essential supplies that simply ran out," the book said.

As recently as September, an Obama-appointed U.S. district Judge Steve Jones ruled that Georgia election practices did not violate the constitutional rights of voters.

However, the book said, "She was making a point that something wrong had happened here. Votes had been stolen, rejected, and suppressed."

When Fox News Digital reached out to one of the authors for comment regarding whether he stands by the election claims, Favreau said, "We included Stacey Abrams’s story as one of the most recent and relevant examples of voter suppression, based on independent media and observer reports of that episode."

The book also credited The New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones' for showing the "power of history."

However, historians found factual inaccuracies in Hannah-Jones' 1619 Project, which some go as far to condemn as "anti-historical." The most significant error was that The American Revolution was fought in order to preserve slavery when most historians say it was a disrupter of slavery.

DoDEA equity chief Kelisa Wing's Antiracist Collection: Published 2020-2021

DoDEA's equity chief, Kelisa Wing, who was put under probe over disparaging tweets about White people exposed by Fox News Digital, has nearly all her children's books included in DoDEA schools. Wing's books in DoDEA schools were first reported by OpenTheBooks, a nonprofit focused on government transparency.

Wing was promoted to diversity chief in December 2021, where she plays a role in influencing curriculum – according to the original press release announcement. However, the Pentagon told Fox News that Wing was not involved in adding the books into DoDEA schools.

"The DODEA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director does not play any role in selection or procurement of library books or support materials. This person is also not involved in curriculum selection or procurement," Cmdr. Schwegman said.

"What is White Privilege?" also encourages White kids to "unpack" their "backpack" of privilege and referenced an article by Peggy McIntosh that said that White women are "justly seen as oppressive" and "enjoy unearned skin privilege."

McIntosh's article also lamented that White students are not taught in schools to see themselves as "an oppressor," a "participant in a damaged culture" and "unfairly advantaged."

"This is a popular phrase that means to think about all the advantages you have every day because you are White," the children's book said about privilege.

The book provides children with an assignment to create an "identity map" and question "What parts of my identity have provided me with privilege?"

The book also stated that White people must "spend" their privilege by becoming social justice activists. "Address how your identity can help you achieve racial justice."

"There is hope! By learning more about White privilege we can work to spend it," the book said. "Privilege is like extra money in your pocket that you didn't earn."

Some of Wing's children books contained dubious claims.

For example, "What is Black Lives Matter?" said "almost all" the protests after George Floyd's murder were "peaceful." However, according to Axios, the pro-BLM riots that erupted in 2020 amounted to more than $1 billion in damages, "the most expensive in insurance history."

"What is Anti-Racism?" also said that 15 to 20 million people died in the Holocaust. The Holocaust refers to the genocide against European Jews by the Nazis as part of the "Final Solution." Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

DoDEA also included a book about defunding the police in which Wing explains to a young audience the differences between abolishing, defunding, disbanding and reforming police with antiracist policies.

Stamped: March 2020

The children's version of the book by Ibram X. Kendi held that America is systemically racist and called for equity in resources "where no racial group has more or less."

"I did not fully realize that the only extraordinary thing about White people is that they think something is extraordinary about White people," the Kendi's antiracist book said.

Other books from Kendi in DoDEA schools include, "How to be an Antiracist" and "Stamped from the Beginning."

Kendi said that he doesn't hate Caucasians in a 2003 column about "Living with the White Race," stating, "How can you hate a group of people for being who they are?"

He went on to claim that, "Europeans are simply a different breed of human."

"They are socialized to be aggressive people… They are raised to be racist."

He then claimed White people are worried about "extinction" and "have tried to level the playing field with the AIDS virus and cloning, but they know these deterrents will only get them so far. This is where the murder, psychological brainwashing and deception comes into play."

"Europeans are trying to survive, and I can’t hate them for that. However, I’m not going to just sit back and let them physically, mentally, socially, spiritually and economically destroy my people."

Another book in DoDEA libraries by Kendi, "Antiracist Baby" (published June 2020) calls for the revolution of children into antiracist ideology.

"Antiracist Baby is bred, not born. Antiracist Baby is raised to make society transform," the book said. "Nothing disrupts racism more than when we confess the racial ideas that we sometimes express."

White Fragility

The book by Robin DiAngelo is a diatribe against White people for being beneficiaries of and complicit in a "racist system."

DiAngelo believes the dea of succeeding based on merit is a myth and considers individuality a "delusion."

"White fragility is a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress in the habitus becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves," DiAngelo said.

"White fragility... is a powerful means of white racial control and the protection of the white advantage."

Between the World and Me

Coates wrote in "Between the World and Me" about 9/11 first responders, "They were not human to me. Black, white, or whatever, they were menaces of nature; they were the fire, the comet, the storm, which could — with no justification — shatter my body."

The Pentagon was one of the targets of radical Islamic terrorists on Sept. 11; 125 people in the Pentagon and 59 people aboard American Airlines Flight 77 were killed.