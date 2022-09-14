Department of Defense launches review of equity chief after disparaging posts about White people exposed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX – The U.S. Department of Defense said it was "reviewing" a "woke" diversity chief after Fox News Digital found that she posted disparaging posts about White people on Twitter.

The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Kelisa Wing, described herself on Twitter as a "woke administrator" and said she was "exhausted at these white folx in [professional development] sessions."

A spokesperson at DOD, Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, said, "We are aware of news reports concerning an official at DoDEA. The office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness is reviewing this matter."

"Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in… [DoDEA] are an important part of building and sustaining an organizational culture where all students, educators, and staff are valued and respected," the spokesperson said. "Our focus remains on ensuring military-connected students, their families, and our employees have equitable access to opportunities and resources that support student achievement and readiness for college and careers."

Wing's Twitter and her LinkedIn account appeared to be deleted or deactivated. Fox News Digital previously downloaded a copy of her professional account profile. It indicated she worked at the DOD for 16 years and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021.

"[T]his lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… [W]e are not the majority, we don't have power," Wing said on Twitter. "Caudacity" is a slang term that is used to describe audacity demonstrated by White people.

On another occasion, Wing responded to a user who said, "I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?"

Wing responded, "If another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it..."

In another post, Wing responded to a user who criticized the DOD diversity chief's article demanding all teachers take part in " dismantling racial oppression " and claimed that "racism is ingrained in the very fabric of our country."

"Bye Karen," Wing responded to the user.

Wing has also referred to former President Trump as the "whole boy version of a Karen" and former secretary of education Betsy DeVos as "the queen of Karens."

When Wing was promoted to chief, the DOD said Wing "has been involved with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for… schools over many years, authoring several books on the topic."

Fox News Digital found that some of the books contained misleading information.

For example, "What is Black Lives Matter?" said "almost all" the protests after George Floyd's murder were "peaceful." However, according to Axios, the pro-BLM riots that erupted in 2020 amounted to more than $1 billion in damages, "the most expensive in insurance history."

Wing's children's book "What is Anti-Racism?" contains misleading statements if not outright misinformation.

In one instance, the book said that some people say the word "race" comes from Italian or Hebrew. However, there is no word in Biblical Hebrew for race — that was later invented in modern Hebrew, according to Aish, a nonprofit organization with expertise on Judaism.

The book also said "the modern idea of ‘race’ was introduced by the National Party in Germany." The exclusion of the "socialist" part of the Nazi party name notwithstanding, the claim is misinformed. The idea of race was utilized in a pseudoscience called eugenics before the Nazis in Germany rose to power, and the Nazis included those debunked eugenic views within their ideology.

In a seemingly contradictory claim, the book also said that "race" was born on American soil.

"What is Anti-Racism?" also said that 15 to 20 million people died in the Holocaust. The Holocaust refers to the genocide against European Jews by the Nazis as part of the "Final Solution." In fact, 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

Wing has also co-written a children's book about defunding the police, in which she explains to a young audience the differences between abolishing, defunding, disbanding and reforming police with anti-racist policies.

When Wing became chief, the director of DoDEA, Thomas Brady, said, "Kelisa Wing is exactly the right person to lead our efforts in building on the foundational work done to support meaningful change in our organization."

"This new position will take a holistic approach to identifying and improving how we integrate the practice of diversity, equity and inclusion in every aspect of DoDEA, from curriculum and assessment to hiring and professional development," he continued.