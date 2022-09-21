NY Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones slams US as ‘one of the most unequal societies in the history of the world’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones slammed modern American society Tuesday for being one of the "most unequal" in all of history.

Hannah-Jones spoke at an "Arlington Reads Signature Author Event" for the Arlington Public Library in Virginia. The event page invited the public, "Join us for a lecture by author Nikole Hannah-Jones about her book ‘The 1619 Project’ and the freedom to read," noting it was part of the "Arlington Public Library's celebration of Banned Books Week."

While the lecture was livestreamed for remote viewers and the event page said, "There will be no recording," a brief clip from her speech was posted online Tuesday night that showed her bashing American exceptionalism.

"Because the truth is we are exceptional, just in many ways that we should be ashamed. And, this is a fact, we are the most — one of the most unequal societies in the history of the world," Hannah-Jones said in the clip.

National Review editor Rich Lowry slammed Hannah-Jones' statement in a tweet.

"This only makes sense if you know nothing about the history of the world, or about contemporary America," he wrote.

Author and history professor Craig Bruce Smith made a similar demand for actual historical comparison. "By historical standards or journalism standards?" he asked.

"There is no plausible metric by which this is true," tweeted National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin.

NewsBusters' executive editor Tim Graham wrote, "Surprise! She's not good at history."

The event page also made the distinction that "While this event is taking place at Washington-Liberty High School, Arlington Public Schools is not involved in the planning or hosting of this event."

The Arlington Public Library and Hannah-Jones did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment in time for publication.

Hannah-Jones has become a politically outspoken figure who has made a lucrative living off her fame from the 1619 Project.

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) paid at least $50,000 for events where she claimed that America never lived up to its founding ideals and that Black Americans were the actual founding fathers.