Michael Eric Dyson calls Trump supporters 'maggots,' rails against 'mealy-mouthed snowflake White men'

Liberal professor Michael Eric Dyson called Trump supporters "maggots" during an appearance on MSNBC Wednesday, where he railed against "mediocre mealy-mouthed snowflake White men."

"Speaking about the maggots—I’m sorry, the MAGA's," Dyson quipped, responding to a question about Republican opposition to critical race theory.

Dyson joined MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" for a segment focused on Wednesday's statements by the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley, who issued a strong defense of the defense department's support for "understanding" critical race theory after GOP lawmakers warned that studying the "woke" topic was harmful to military cohesion.

JOINT CHIEF'S CHAIR DEFENDS STUDY OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY

"I resent as an intellectual and as a Black person in America that we have taken the brunt of anti-intellectualism," Dyson said, addressing the broader debate surrounding the controversial curriculum.

"We have borne the brunt of being disloyal to this nation. And we have stood by to see mediocre mealy-mouthed snowflake White men who are incapable of taking critique, who are willing to dole out infamous repudiations of the humanity of the other and yet they call us snowflakes and they are the biggest flakes of snow to hit the Earth.

Dyson said such "snowflakes" are "incapable of criticism. They are incapable of tolerating difference. They’re scared of, ‘oh, my God, critical race theory is going to kill your mother.’ They are not critical, they have no race and they don’t understand theory," he asserted. "Yet they are allowed to wax eloquently about the means and limits of rationality in this country and they couldn’t save themselves if the world depended on it."

Earlier in the budget meeting, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., accused Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of promoting critical race theory in military training, claiming that an official hired to oversee a Pentagon review of potentially discriminatory practices was actually a "critical race theorist."

Austin called the claim "spurious," and promptly dismissed Gaetz' "anecdotal" evidence.

"I am tired of hearing mediocre White men take to their pulpits to excoriate women and trans people and every other folk that ain’t them. It is time that we in America take back this country for certain," Dyson said of the exchange. "And to seize the reins of authority so that rhetorics of compassion, discourses of empathy and love in the most radical sense possible would prevail."