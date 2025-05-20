Biden's granddaughter rebukes new book on former president's decline as 'smut' for pundits

Naomi Biden, Joe Biden's granddaughter, delivered a scathing rebuke to a new book coming out about the former president and the cover-up of his decline while in office, calling it "political fairy smut."

"Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck," Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden's daughter, wrote.

"It relies on unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare. All of this at the expense of a man so completely good and honest that it is impossible for these people to ever understand the why or how of it all. There are real stories to be told and one day they will be. I suspect history will reward the truth," Biden continued.

The book, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," was released on Tuesday and authored by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson. The former president's office revealed on Sunday that Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Excerpts from the book revealed Biden's aides privately discussed the possibility of the president needing to use a wheelchair if he were re-elected in the 2024 race, as his physical deterioration spiraled in 2023 and 2024. A common thread throughout the book is that Biden's declining state was concealed by his inner circle from the public during his second term.

"Biden's physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election," the book reads. "Given Biden's age, (his physician Kevin O'Connor) also privately said that if he had another bad fall, a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery."

Tapper and Thompson also reported that Biden did not recognize Hollywood icon George Clooney, a prominent Democratic donor, while attending a star-studded L.A. fundraiser last year.

But the fever pitch to push him out of the race didn't begin until after his dismal debate with Trump last June that sent the party into a full-blown panic.

The book also quotes David Plouffe, a senior advisor to former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign, blaming Biden for their failed attempt to beat Trump.

"He totally f---ed us," Plouffe said.

Representatives of the Tapper-Thompson book did not immediately return a request for comment.