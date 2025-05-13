Biden made Harris campaign a 'nightmare,' destroyed her chances by staying in 2024 race too long, aides charge

Former President Joe Biden's second campaign ruined former Vice President Kamala Harris' chances of defeating President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to a top Democratic consultant.

David Plouffe, former President Barack Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 and a senior advisor on Harris’ 2024 campaign, detailed how dire Biden’s run was for the Democrats in a new book, "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again."

"And it’s all Biden," Plouffe said in the book, authored by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, about Biden’s choice to stay in the race so long and how the White House assured him Biden was capable of winning another election.

"He totally f---ed us."

As a result, Plouffe said that Harris' brief campaign against Trump turned into "a f---ing nightmare," pointing the blame on Biden.

Plouffe is far from the only one who believes that Biden undercut his own party running again in 2024 as his faculties began to decline.

A senior White House aide described in the book that "we attempted to shield him from his own staff so many people didn’t realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023."

The aide, who ultimately departed the White House because they did not believe Biden should run in 2024, described Biden's decision to run for a second term as a "disservice" to the country and Democrats.

"I love Joe Biden. When it comes to decency, there are few in politics like him," the aide said in the book, which is slated for release Tuesday. "Still, it was a disservice to the country and to the party for his family and advisers to allow him to run again."

Spokespeople for Biden and Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Original Sin" details the 2024 election cycle and how Biden’s team orchestrated a cover-up to hide just how severely his mental faculties had suffered.

The book is one of several that detail Biden’s decision to run in 2024 and assert the dramatic decline of his cognitive function.

For example, the book, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," also detailed how the White House kept Biden from socializing even with those he regarded as friends and allies.

However, that book, authored by Chris Whipple, a former producer for CBS’ "60 Minutes," said that one White House aide suggested "walling Biden off from the world was a grave mistake."

"‘They were afraid he might say the wrong thing or might feed the mental acuity narrative,’ he told me. ‘And so he started seeing fewer and fewer people. They allowed his faculties to atrophy. But I think, like knives, they have to be sharpened. They get sharpened by rubbing them up against steel. And they don’t get sharpened by sitting in a drawer,’" Whipple wrote.