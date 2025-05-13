Expand / Collapse search
White House

Biden made Harris campaign a 'nightmare,' destroyed her chances by staying in 2024 race too long, aides charge

'It's all Biden,' David Plouffe says, placing the blame on the former president for Democrats' loss in 2024

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
Renewed focus on apparent Biden decline as term ends Video

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Mehek Cooke and Jon Schweppe analyze President Biden's apparent declining sharpness and those responsible for possibly covering it up during his time in office.

Former President Joe Biden's second campaign ruined former Vice President Kamala Harris' chances of defeating President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to a top Democratic consultant. 

David Plouffe, former President Barack Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 and a senior advisor on Harris’ 2024 campaign, detailed how dire Biden’s run was for the Democrats in a new book, "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again." 

"And it’s all Biden," Plouffe said in the book, authored by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, about Biden’s choice to stay in the race so long and how the White House assured him Biden was capable of winning another election. 

"He totally f---ed us." 

As a result, Plouffe said that Harris' brief campaign against Trump turned into "a f---ing nightmare," pointing the blame on Biden. 

CRITICS PILE ON BIDEN FOLLOWING ABC INTERVIEW, BLAST HIS REFUSAL TO COMMIT TO COGNITIVE TEST: 'DISQUALIFYING'

Trump and Biden at the June 2024 presidential debate.

Then-President Joe Biden, right, and now-President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate in Atlanta. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Plouffe is far from the only one who believes that Biden undercut his own party running again in 2024 as his faculties began to decline. 

A senior White House aide described in the book that "we attempted to shield him from his own staff so many people didn’t realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023." 

The aide, who ultimately departed the White House because they did not believe Biden should run in 2024, described Biden's decision to run for a second term as a "disservice" to the country and Democrats. 

"I love Joe Biden. When it comes to decency, there are few in politics like him," the aide said in the book, which is slated for release Tuesday. "Still, it was a disservice to the country and to the party for his family and advisers to allow him to run again."

Biden walks back to the White House

Then-President Joe Biden walks after arriving at the White House on Marine One in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Spokespeople for Biden and Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

"Original Sin" details the 2024 election cycle and how Biden’s team orchestrated a cover-up to hide just how severely his mental faculties had suffered. 

The book is one of several that detail Biden’s decision to run in 2024 and assert the dramatic decline of his cognitive function. 

BIDEN AIDES ‘SCRIPTED’ EVERYTHING, ALLOWED HIS FACULTIES TO ‘ATROPHY,’ NEW BOOK CLAIMS

Biden

David Plouffe, former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager, is far from the only one who believes that President Joe Biden undercut his own party running again in 2024 as his faculties began to decline.

For example, the book, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," also detailed how the White House kept Biden from socializing even with those he regarded as friends and allies.

However, that book, authored by Chris Whipple, a former producer for CBS’ "60 Minutes," said that one White House aide suggested "walling Biden off from the world was a grave mistake." 

"‘They were afraid he might say the wrong thing or might feed the mental acuity narrative,’ he told me. ‘And so he started seeing fewer and fewer people. They allowed his faculties to atrophy. But I think, like knives, they have to be sharpened. They get sharpened by rubbing them up against steel. And they don’t get sharpened by sitting in a drawer,’" Whipple wrote.

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

