Biden will lose if economy doesn't improve, Hill editor argues: 'Stunned' GOP isn't attacking

President Biden will lose his re-election bid if the economy does not improve, even as he repeatedly touts "Bidenomics" and the Inflation Reduction Act at nearly every stop he makes, The Hill editor-in-chief Bob Cusack told Fox News on Friday.

"These numbers, if they don't improve, Joe Biden's not going to get a second term – I mean, it's as simple as that," he said on "America Reports."

"[A]t the beginning of the summer, the White House put out a press release saying Bidenomics is working, but people don't believe it. And that's a big problem."

Still, Cusack said, some critics argue Republicans are not sufficiently attacking Biden's faltering economy, even as the president claims everything is getting better.

While he said the indictments of former President Donald Trump are taking up some of the media space when it comes to Republicans, the party's favorite mantras have always been tax cuts and Ronald Reagan's 1980 debate stumper: "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?"

That question notably helped tank incumbent President Jimmy Carter's popularity in the waning days of the campaign, and Cusack noted it also should be just the help the Republicans need to defeat Biden.

Cusack noted that even Democratic pollsters like Mark Penn, who worked for President Bill Clinton, have told him the GOP's best tact is to criticize Biden over the economy.

In recent appearances in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, Biden has conversely touted his economic record, whispering in one instance that Bidenomics "is working."

"According to our Fox News Poll, no it's not," Fox News anchor John Roberts said in reply on "America Reports."

He presented a poll showing 52% of Americans believing the economy is worse under Biden, which he added was down slightly from 55% last month.

When asked about the upcoming Republican debate, Cusack said the key will be for the other candidates to personally connect with voters., especially if Trump does not participate.

He said Ohio Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has risen in the polls in part because he has been able to forge connections with Americans, while noting more experienced politicians like former Vice President Mike Pence of Indiana and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have not seen the same rise.

"A lot of people going to be watching this debate. And I think if they talk about the economy, they're going to win some points," Cusack said.