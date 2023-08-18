Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Biden will lose if economy doesn't improve, Hill editor argues: 'Stunned' GOP isn't attacking

Republicans need to take a page out of Ronald Reagan's handbook and attack 'Bidenomics,' The Hill's Bob Cusack says

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Biden will lose if economic numbers don't improve: Bob Cusack Video

Biden will lose if economic numbers don't improve: Bob Cusack

The Hill editor-in-chief Bob Cusack says President Biden is facing an uphill climb in his re-election bid, since Americans do not approve of 'Bidenomics.'

President Biden will lose his re-election bid if the economy does not improve, even as he repeatedly touts "Bidenomics" and the Inflation Reduction Act at nearly every stop he makes, The Hill editor-in-chief Bob Cusack told Fox News on Friday.

"These numbers, if they don't improve, Joe Biden's not going to get a second term – I mean, it's as simple as that," he said on "America Reports."

"[A]t the beginning of the summer, the White House put out a press release saying Bidenomics is working, but people don't believe it. And that's a big problem."

Still, Cusack said, some critics argue Republicans are not sufficiently attacking Biden's faltering economy, even as the president claims everything is getting better.

SD GOV KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE'D CONSIDER TRUMP'S VP SPOT IF ASKED

While he said the indictments of former President Donald Trump are taking up some of the media space when it comes to Republicans, the party's favorite mantras have always been tax cuts and Ronald Reagan's 1980 debate stumper: "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?"

That question notably helped tank incumbent President Jimmy Carter's popularity in the waning days of the campaign, and Cusack noted it also should be just the help the Republicans need to defeat Biden.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden (Getty images | iStock)

Cusack noted that even Democratic pollsters like Mark Penn, who worked for President Bill Clinton, have told him the GOP's best tact is to criticize Biden over the economy.

In recent appearances in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, Biden has conversely touted his economic record, whispering in one instance that Bidenomics "is working."

EX-FEMA CHIEF CALLS BIDEN'S MAUI FIRES RESPONSE AN ‘ABJECT FAILURE’

Biden has ‘no comment’ on son Hunter's investigation Video

"According to our Fox News Poll, no it's not," Fox News anchor John Roberts said in reply on "America Reports."

He presented a poll showing 52% of Americans believing the economy is worse under Biden, which he added was down slightly from 55% last month.

When asked about the upcoming Republican debate, Cusack said the key will be for the other candidates to personally connect with voters., especially if Trump does not participate.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Doug Burgum says economy is top issue for voters: 'Inflation is number one' priority Video

He said Ohio Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has risen in the polls in part because he has been able to forge connections with Americans, while noting more experienced politicians like former Vice President Mike Pence of Indiana and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have not seen the same rise.

"A lot of people going to be watching this debate. And I think if they talk about the economy, they're going to win some points," Cusack said.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.