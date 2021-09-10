Dr. Saphier on 'Fox & Friends': Biden's vaccine mandate 'groupthink' completely wrong

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier criticized President Biden's rhetoric on vaccines following a speech where he announced new mandates for workers in the United States,

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: If you think his obvious disdain for the people who have not gotten vaccinated helps people like me convince the vaccine-hesitant to get vaccinated you’re absolutely wrong. And so moving forward by saying that he wants to protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated with these mandates he’s just further undermining the confidence in the vaccines. The message should be these vaccines are doing a great job of protecting people from severe illness and death and he should encourage everyone to talk to their doctor. But, unfortunately, he continued with his groupthink regarding vaccines which is completely wrong.

