Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell on 'Fox & Friends': Biden's Supreme Court pick will be a left-wing extremist

Biden's Supreme Court adviser sits on BLM board

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Leo Terrell: Biden’s Supreme Court pick will be a left-wing extremist Video

Leo Terrell: Biden’s Supreme Court pick will be a left-wing extremist

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell rips President Biden’s Supreme Court considerations.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that President Biden is getting ready to select a left-wing "extremist" for the Supreme Court vacancy. Terrell also reacted to one of Biden's advisers on the selection sitting on the board of directors of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

BIDEN CLAIMS HE'S NOT LOOKING FOR AN ‘IDEOLOGICAL’ SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

LEO TERRELL: Look at what has happened the last 12 months. This country has been pushed to the left, extreme left. As far as Los Angeles, I don’t even recognize Los Angeles. Look at what is going on in New York: crime is being validated by the left. This one Supreme Court justice is a step in the wrong direction.

Why wouldn’t you expect anything but an extremist? They have the votes to nominate whoever they want. And look at what they have demonstrated the last 12 month: extremism, leftism; And what you have now is the public is going to rebel in the midterms. It is going to be a tsunami in the midterms.

WATCH LEO TERRELL'S FULL APPEARANCE ON ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ BELOW

Biden's Supreme Court adviser sits on BLM board Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.