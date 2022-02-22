Leo Terrell on 'Fox & Friends': Biden's Supreme Court pick will be a left-wing extremist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that President Biden is getting ready to select a left-wing "extremist" for the Supreme Court vacancy. Terrell also reacted to one of Biden's advisers on the selection sitting on the board of directors of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

LEO TERRELL: Look at what has happened the last 12 months. This country has been pushed to the left, extreme left. As far as Los Angeles, I don’t even recognize Los Angeles. Look at what is going on in New York: crime is being validated by the left. This one Supreme Court justice is a step in the wrong direction.

Why wouldn’t you expect anything but an extremist? They have the votes to nominate whoever they want. And look at what they have demonstrated the last 12 month: extremism, leftism; And what you have now is the public is going to rebel in the midterms. It is going to be a tsunami in the midterms.

