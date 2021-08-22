Biden should 'step down in shame' for leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan: Lisa Boothe

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe called for President Biden's resignation during a fiery appearance on "The Big Sunday Show" where she accused his administration of endangering American lives abroad during the evacuation of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

LISA BOOTHE: We do not know how many Americans are left in Afghanistan and if we don't know, how do we know we've gotten them all out? How do we know when [the] mission is complete if we don't know how many Americans are in Afghanistan?

This just goes to show you… why former defense secretary Robert Gates said Joe Biden has been wrong about every major foreign-policy issue for the past four decades, witnessing what has unfolded over the past few days and he sits there and lies to all of us by trying to tell us this was ‘unavoidable?’ Joe Biden owns the disaster in Afghanistan from start to finish. Not only did he vote to authorize the war and go to Afghanistan in the first place but he presides over the biggest foreign-policy blunder in our lifetimes leaving Americans behind and such incompetence not even knowing how many Americans are there…also leaving behind military assets.

It was avoidable. The way you could have avoided it is to get the Americans out first and foremost, getting our Afghan allies out and then pulling the troops. Instead, he did backward and you'd have to be a complete moron. He says the buck stops with him? Believe it…that's why he has gotten everything so wrong and to be honest I think he should step down in shame because he is a disgrace to America and he is a disgrace to the country in the Oval Office to leave Americans behind like that and his administration is going to be a stain on this country and our history.

