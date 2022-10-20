Biden slammed after snapping at reporters for asking him about abortion, midterms: 'Someone seems sensitive'

Critics tore into President Joe Biden on Twitter after he snapped at multiple reporters asking him questions about abortion restrictions and Democratic Party midterm candidates refusing his help on the campaign trail.

The terse exchanges between Biden and reporters happened Thursday as the president spoke to press outside the White House. After calling him over, the first journalist asked, "Should there be any restrictions on abortion at all?"

Biden replied, "Yes. There should be."

The reporter then asked, "What should they be?" to which Biden replied, yelling, "It’s Roe v. Wade. Read it, man! You’ll get educated!"

Though conservatives on Twitter found his reply quite defensive.

Political strategist Greg Price tweeted, "Roe v. Wade did not put any restrictions on abortion unless a state limited it and the Democrat bill to ‘codify’ Roe would remove every state pro-life law in America so this senile geezer has no idea what he's talking about."

Conservative columnist Tim Young quipped, "Grandpa got angry and grabbed a reporter."

TownHall.com political editor Guy Benson wrote, "The bill he’s pushing goes far beyond 'codifying' Roe v Wade. I’m eager for him to explain which restrictions he supports."

Daily Caller author Elizabeth Faddis commented ,"'Read it, man' Biden tells a reporter, because apparently he hasn’t read it himself."

The subsequent exchange happened when a journalist spoke to Biden about him appearing alongside John Fetterman for his U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania and mentioned other Democrats not wanting to campaign with him.

She stated, "John Fetterman’s going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven’t been that many candidates campaigning with you. Why are more – "

Biden cut her off, stating, "That’s not true. There have been 15!"

Before Biden walked off, he forcefully urged the reporter to "count, kid! Count! Alright!" as if she had no idea what she was talking about.

As he strode off, she got in one last question, asking, "OK, and are there going to be even more?" Seemingly annoyed, Biden yelled, "Yeah!"

Though conservatives found Biden’s reaction to be callous and indicative of his sensitivity about not being highly sought after by his fellow Democrats.

RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott tweeted, "Someone seems sensitive that almost no one wants to be seen with him. But Dems can't run from their record of voting with Biden 100% of the time!"

Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier shared the clip and blasted the president, tweeting, "He’s so weird."

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller mocked Biden’s command to the reporter, tweeting, "Here’s a counting exercise: how many illegal aliens entered the United States this year?"

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson tweeted, "What a cantankerous fool."

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., tweeted, "The great paradox in Democrat politics today is that Biden embodies everything they claim to despise."

Some Democratic candidates, such as Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan, have made headlines for denying Biden’s help on their campaigns. When asked by Fox News if Biden would join him during his race against JD Vance, Ryan stated, "No, I'm not, and I'm really not inviting anybody."

A New York Times report from Wednesday also noted how Biden is avoiding the big campaign rallies that are a staple in election seasons, because of his "low approval rating."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.