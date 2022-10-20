Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden slammed after snapping at reporters for asking him about abortion, midterms: 'Someone seems sensitive'

Critics called out Biden's terse responses on Roe v. Wade and campaigning with Democrat candidates as overly defensive

Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
close
Biden snaps at reporter who asks him about midterm races Video

Biden snaps at reporter who asks him about midterm races

One reporter got an aggressive earful from President Joe Biden after attempting to ask him a question about Democratic Party midterm candidates seeking his help on the campaign trail.

Critics tore into President Joe Biden on Twitter after he snapped at multiple reporters asking him questions about abortion restrictions and Democratic Party midterm candidates refusing his help on the campaign trail.

The terse exchanges between Biden and reporters happened Thursday as the president spoke to press outside the White House. After calling him over, the first journalist asked, "Should there be any restrictions on abortion at all?" 

Biden replied, "Yes. There should be."

The reporter then asked, "What should they be?" to which Biden replied, yelling, "It’s Roe v. Wade. Read it, man! You’ll get educated!" 

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STUMPED BY QUESTION ABOUT ENERGY PRODUCERS: ‘TRYING TO PUT THEM OUT OF BUSINESS’

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles. 

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Though conservatives on Twitter found his reply quite defensive.

Political strategist Greg Price tweeted, "Roe v. Wade did not put any restrictions on abortion unless a state limited it and the Democrat bill to ‘codify’ Roe would remove every state pro-life law in America so this senile geezer has no idea what he's talking about."

Conservative columnist Tim Young quipped, "Grandpa got angry and grabbed a reporter."

TownHall.com political editor Guy Benson wrote, "The bill he’s pushing goes far beyond 'codifying' Roe v Wade. I’m eager for him to explain which restrictions he supports."

Daily Caller author Elizabeth Faddis commented ,"'Read it, man' Biden tells a reporter, because apparently he hasn’t read it himself."

First Lady Jill Biden and President Biden together.

First Lady Jill Biden and President Biden together. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The subsequent exchange happened when a journalist spoke to Biden about him appearing alongside John Fetterman for his U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania and mentioned other Democrats not wanting to campaign with him. 

She stated, "John Fetterman’s going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven’t been that many candidates campaigning with you. Why are more – "

Biden cut her off, stating, "That’s not true. There have been 15!"

Before Biden walked off, he forcefully urged the reporter to "count, kid! Count! Alright!" as if she had no idea what she was talking about.

As he strode off, she got in one last question, asking, "OK, and are there going to be even more?" Seemingly annoyed, Biden yelled, "Yeah!"

Though conservatives found Biden’s reaction to be callous and indicative of his sensitivity about not being highly sought after by his fellow Democrats. 

RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott tweeted, "Someone seems sensitive that almost no one wants to be seen with him. But Dems can't run from their record of voting with Biden 100% of the time!"

Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier shared the clip and blasted the president, tweeting, "He’s so weird."

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller mocked Biden’s command to the reporter, tweeting, "Here’s a counting exercise: how many illegal aliens entered the United States this year?"

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson tweeted, "What a cantankerous fool."

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., tweeted, "The great paradox in Democrat politics today is that Biden embodies everything they claim to despise."

BIDEN'S EQUITY-OBSESSED EDUCATION SECRETARY DODGING ACADEMIC PRIORITIES AMID 'CATASTROPHIC' READING SCORES

President Joe Biden talks with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, second from left, and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman, left, as he arrives, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the 171st Air Refueling Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport in Coraopolis, Pa. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden talks with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, second from left, and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman, left, as he arrives, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the 171st Air Refueling Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport in Coraopolis, Pa. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Some Democratic candidates, such as Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan, have made headlines for denying Biden’s help on their campaigns. When asked by Fox News if Biden would join him during his race against JD Vance, Ryan stated, "No, I'm not, and I'm really not inviting anybody."

A New York Times report from Wednesday also noted how Biden is avoiding the big campaign rallies that are a staple in election seasons, because of his "low approval rating."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 