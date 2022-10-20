Marc Thiessen rips Biden for using US oil reserves as political 'slush fund' to help in midterms

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen accused President Biden of using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a political "slush fund" in order to deter Republican wins in the midterm elections. Thiessen joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday to discuss how he believes the president's efforts to lower gas prices are politically motivated.

MARC THIESSEN: The administration announced a few weeks ago that they weren't tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve anymore. Then all of a sudden, 20 days before the election, they change their minds and do it. Why is that? I wonder. Maybe it's because gas prices, I don't know about the rest of the country, but I can tell you, I travel all over it. I've been seeing gas over $4 everywhere I go, it's $4.11 here in Alexandria, Virginia. I am flying to Minnesota. I'll be interested to see what it's what it's like over there.

They want to take credit when the gas prices go down, and then… don't want the blame. The blame goes on Putin and the gas companies and everything like that when it goes up, and they're manipulating the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which was created for a national security crisis to protect us so that we wouldn't run out of gas if there was a cut-off of oil from the Middle East or something, and they're using that as a political tool. It's literally, no pun intended, a slush fund for the president for to stave off the Republican takeover of Congress.