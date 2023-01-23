Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden slammed as 'serial classified document hoarder' after new FBI discoveries: 'Why does he have these?'

Another batch of classified material found at President Biden's Delaware home

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer argues the Justice Department is 'spinning' Biden's classified document scandal to appear different from former President Trump's handling of documents.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer called President Biden a "hoarder" of classified documents after the FBI discovered another batch of materials during a nearly 13-hour search of his Delaware home Friday. On "The Faulkner Focus" Monday, Emmer, R-Minn., suggested the Justice Department is trying to make the Biden document scandal look "different" from previous cases, like the raid on former President Trump.

BIDEN DOCS: WHITE HOUSE REQUESTED FBI SEARCH THAT UNCOVERED LATEST BATCH OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

TOM EMMER: I go back to last Thursday when the president made the comment, 'There's no there there.' Well, since then, we've got a ratcheting up of this thing where the Department of Justice is actually scouring his house for hours. They're trying to make this look like it's different from other people who have classified documents. This might be the worst case of, in the words of my colleague Mike Turner, the serial classified document hoarder. He's got documents now, we know, going back to his time in the Senate, going back to his time as the vice president. He's got them at Penn University. He's got them in his home in Wilmington. When is this going to end? The big question, why does he have them? Why was he holding on to them, and what were they being used for? 

