DOJ seizes more classified docs from Biden's Wilmington home after 12-hour search

The Justice Department seized additional classified records from President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home during a search it conducted on Friday, Fox News has learned.

The Justice Department conducted a search of the house beginning Friday morning at 9:45 a.m., which concluded Friday night around 10:30 p.m. and covered "all working, living and storage spaces in the home," Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said Saturday evening.

"At the outset of this matter, the President directed his personal attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice," Bauer said. "Accordingly, having previously identified and reported to DOJ a small number of documents with classification markings at the President’s Wilmington home, and in the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to provide prompt access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material."

Bauer said that by agreement with the Justice Department, representatives of both Biden's personal legal team and the White House Counsel’s Office were present for the search. Neither the president nor the first lady were present during the search.

"DOJ had full access to the President’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades," Bauer continued.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President," Bauer said. "DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."

Biden left the U.S. Senate in 2008 to serve as vice president to former President Barack Obama.

Bauer added that the president's team has "attempted to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate with the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation’s integrity."

"We will continue to do so throughout the course of our cooperation with DOJ," Bauer said.

While Bauer's statement addresses that the Justice Department took "six items consisting of documents with classification markings," it is unclear the exact number of classified documents seized during the search.

"The President’s lawyers and White House Counsel’s Office will continue to cooperate with DOJ and the Special Counsel to help ensure this process is conducted swiftly and efficiently," White House counsel Richard Sauber said in a statement Saturday evening.

The search comes a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the president’s possible unauthorized removal and improper retention of classified documents and records discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C., and in his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Classified records were found inside the Washington, D.C., offices of the Penn Biden Center think tank on Nov. 2, 2022, but only disclosed to the public last week.

A second stash of classified documents was also found inside the garage of the president’s home in Wilmington. Last weekend, additional classified documents were found in the president’s home.

The White House has repeatedly declined to comment on the contents of the classified records, as well as the levels of the classification, saying instead that the records "have been turned over to proper authorities and will be part of the ongoing investigation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.