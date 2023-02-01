Expand / Collapse search
Biden slammed for calling climate change more dangerous than nuclear weapons: 'This is petrifying'

Biden called climate change the 'single-most existential threat' to humanity, ahead of nuclear warfare

By Fox News Staff
Rep. Michael Waltz slams Biden for climate change remarks: 'This is petrifying' Video

Rep. Michael Waltz slams Biden for climate change remarks: 'This is petrifying'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Pakistan-linked militants using American weapons and Biden claiming climate change is a bigger threat than nuclear weapons.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., slammed President Biden for claiming climate change is a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear weapons, arguing his assertion is "petrifying." Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss Biden's remarks and why he believes the president got it wrong. 

MICHAEL WALTZ: This is scary. This is petrifying… As we speak, Putin has been actively considering using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, so that's bad enough, but China and the Chinese Communist Party are tripling the size of their nuclear arsenal. They're developing hypersonic nuclear capable missiles that we can't defend against. And we have the commander in chief saying climate is more dangerous than nuclear weapons, and the thing that's so serious that Chinese listen to this, they hear it, and they know that this administration and Biden will make concession after concession to the Chinese in order to achieve their climate goals while China has the most rapid military buildup in modern American history. And the irony on top of it is that the Chinese are then dominating the global battery market, so they're making money off of it, in addition to us being distracted while they triple their nuclear arsenal. And my question for President Biden is, if Xi of China realizes his dream of becoming the dominant global superpower, do you think he's going to care about climate? Absolutely not.

