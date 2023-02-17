Biden ridiculed as attempt to attack DeSantis turns into 'accidental endorsement of school choice'

Commentators across Twitter mocked President Biden for his attempted political hit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., actually making the case for school choice.

After the College Board accused DeSantis of spreading "misinformation" and "slander" against their AP African American Studies course, the governor expressed interest in looking at alternatives to their AP program to use in Florida instead.

Biden tried at attack DeSantis for this, tweeting a Washington Post article, titled "‘Unfathomable’: Florida parents, students blast DeSantis idea to nix APs," and writing, "I think every kid, in every zip code, in every state should have access to every education opportunity possible. I guess, for some, that isn’t the consensus view."

Twitter users, however, used it as an opportunity to poke fun at Biden as his endorsement of "every kid" having "access to every education opportunity possible" no matter where they live is the basic argument of supporters of school choice.

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tweeted, "Welcome to the #EducationFreedom movement, Mr. President @POTUS @JoeBiden."

"Um, so school choice? Maybe tell your union boss buddies how they aren't supporting the consensus view," Claremont Institute Lincoln Fellow Jarrett Stepman tweeted.

GOP rapid response director Tommy Pigott blasted the tweet, "If Biden really thought ‘every kid, in every zip code, in every state should have access to every education opportunity possible,’ he’d support empowering parents with school choice, not the union bosses who pushed lockdowns."

American Federation for Children senior fellow Corey A. DeAngelis wrote, "thank you for the accidental endorsement of school choice."

"Biden doesn't know it, but he just endorsed school choice! #ampFW," Conservative political organization FreedomWorks tweeted.

"This is an easy fact check, and no, Biden doesn't believe this at all," Real Clear Investigations senior writer Mark Hemingway tweeted.

DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw appeared to joke that DeSantis lives "rent free" in Biden’s head.

Conservative writer Louis Marinelli suggested that Biden fears the Florida governor, "DeSantis is better than you, Biden. That you're already attacking someone who hasn't even declared their candidacy speaks volumes about how scared you are of him."