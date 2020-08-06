Joe Biden unable to answer softball questions and media's silence is 'mind-blowing,' says Sarah Sanders

It is "shocking" how quiet the mainstream media has been in covering presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's incoherent answers to "softball" questions, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

The Fox News contributor was responding to an interview Biden did as part of the virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wednesday when he rebuked CBS correspondent Errol Barnett for asking the former vice president if he had taken a cognitive test. Biden claimed the question was similar to asking the interviewer if he was using cocaine.

Fox News Channel correspondent Doug McKelway asked Biden if he has taken a cognitive test in June and he said he takes them all the time.

"I find it absolutely amazing how little you hear about this, particularly on an answer where he asked a reporter if he was a junky ... truly it's mind-blowing," Sanders said. "Can you imagine if Donald Trump ... gave that answer to a reporter about whether or not he was mentally fit to be president? They would go absolutely crazy."

"Every time the president says one word off, they lose their minds, they spend the next 12 hours running it on a loop talking about how he shouldn't be president," she added. "Joe Biden can't get through a single interview, put one coherent sentence together and, yet, they sit quietly."

The Biden campaign, in a statement to Fox News, called the question "preposterous" and "deserving of a response that showed the absurdity of it all."

Sanders, who served as White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019, noted that Trump has been asked that question "a million times."

"Where was the Biden campaign saying it was preposterous to ask Donald Trump that very same question?" Sanders asked.

"If he can't handle a couple of softball questions from reporters without losing his cool every single time he gets a little bit of pushback, I think that's one of the big reasons that Donald Trump is going to do very well in November," Sanders said, "because people at the end of the day, know that Joe Biden is not ready to lead this country and certainly not ready to take on the challenges we face ahead."