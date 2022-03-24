Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden putting America last domestically and abroad: Kellyanne Conway

Conway shows the president's weaknesses on China

Fox News Staff
How China has benefits from the Biden presidency

Kellyanne Conway explains her lack of faith in President Biden taking on China on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former Trump senior counsel Kellyanne Conway slammed President Biden's domestic and foreign policies Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: We're neither feared nor respected around the globe, including at NATO in front of our allies. This is a time to reassure our allies and allay the fears of many Americans who are feeling the pain at the pump, feeling the pain in the grocery store, and feeling the pain when … they see the vice president two times go to Europe, followed by her boss, the president, go to Europe and engage in what can only fairly be seen as America-last policy here and abroad. 

China has already benefited from the Biden presidency. He won't hold them to account on fentanyl, which is the number one killer of 18- to 44-year-olds in this country right now as we sit here. He doesn't hold them to account for their persecution of the Uyghurs, he doesn't hold them to account for the virus. He doesn't hold them to account for the $85 billion of American equipment and intelligence that is within China's wingspan that Biden left behind when he allowed the Taliban to take Kabul and those 13 service members to perish, not listening to his "generals." So I don't believe Biden when he says he'll stick it to China. 

