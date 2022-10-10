Biden is a 'political skunk,' Dems can't wash the stink off: Jesse Watters

President Biden's recent approval ratings are "abysmal," and that's why Democrats are avoiding him with the midterms less than a month away, Fox News' Jesse Watters said Monday on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: Try selling a house that someone died in. You can’t do it. It won't sell, it spooks the customers. That is what the Democrats are going through right now. These approval ratings are abysmal. Biden is down 18. underwater in Arizona. Minus 20 in Georgia! Minus 17 in Nevada, minus 24 points in Ohio! It is so bad. He is a political skunk. It is like no matter how many showers the Democrats take, they cannot wash the stink off of them. Trump, Obama, Bush, I remember they used to go out and barnstorm in September and October.

BIDEN APPROVAL REMAINS UNDERWATER AS 69% SAY US HEADING IN WRONG DIRECTION: POLL

They used to go around and hold up their hands "all right!" Have you seen Joe Biden do that one time? Has Joe Biden held an actual rally for an actual contender since Labor Day? No! No! You haven’t seen any images like that. I dare you to fact-check me. Doctors don’t want him out there, either. He can’t be flying all over the country right now. He can’t do two consecutive days of traveling. The only person that wants him to campaign for them is Stacey Abrams. And Biden is not going to campaign for her because he doesn’t want to be associated with a loser. Even he knows she’s going down.

