Biden is dividing country against the unvaxxed instead of 'uniting us against the pandemic': Watters

President Biden pledged to unite a country ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, but his leadership has only further divided Americans by pinning vaccinated citizens against those who choose to forego the vaccine, Fox News host Jesse Watters said Tuesday.

Watters, on "The Five" highlighted the number of New York police officers and firefighters who are threatening to quit in protest of the Biden administration's wide-reaching vaccine mandate that continues to garner backlash.

Co-host Dana Perino questioned whether it is "the best time" for the administration to implement the mandate, noting that it will result in a significantly reduced police force and fire squad ahead of the holidays.

Watters agreed, and criticized Biden for failing to reconsider the policy amid major fallout.

"Biden is going to ram his head against the wall, because the man is just not flexible enough to deal with a situation like this," Watters said.

"Great leaders are flexible, they're dynamic. If you have a general, he might change his strategy when it runs into resistance in the battlefield," the host continued. "A quarterback, he might just check down and just…pick up the first down. That’s what good leaders do. Biden does not do that."

Watters went on, "He’s facing labor shortages, inflation, the crime wave, retirements, and all he is doing is staring straight ahead. You can’t do that. There’s off ramps. You have religious exemptions, you can say ‘we will delay the implementation,’ you can say ‘work with us, we will pay for testing….'"

Watters wondered whether it would be more economical for the federal government to pay for daily testing than it would be to hand out unemployment insurance to those left without jobs over their refusal to get the vaccine.

Watters also highlighted all the tax revenue that will be lost when people leave their jobs.

"A lot of the American people feel like you are supposed to unite us against the pandemic," Watters concluded, "and instead of doing that, you are dividing us against the unvaxxed."