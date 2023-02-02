Biden 'likely' to face Democrat challenger if he runs again, Karl Rove says: 'It's going to get worse' for him

Fox News contributor Karl Rove speculated Thursday that President Biden, if he seeks re-election, won't be the sole Democratic candidate in 2024. On "America's Newsroom," Rove argued the Democratic Party and the country would be "better off" if a new face was nominated instead.

HE'S RUNNING: OUTGOING WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF PROMISES TO WORK ON BIDEN'S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

KARL ROVE: If he decides to enter the contest, which I hope he doesn't, but if he does decide, he's obviously the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. But I do not think he will be unchallenged. I think by the end of the year, we're likely to see somebody say, 'With all due respect to the sitting president, I think the country would be better off – It's time for a generational shift. We've been governed by people from the baby boomer generation for 32 years. So, I will lay out an alternative vision for the future of our party and our future of the country.' And I think somebody is likely to do that. Look, it's not going to get better for President Biden. His approval rating in our poll was 45%, if you look at the average, he sort of peaked in early January and has begun drifting back down. And the performance is not going to get better. He is struggling on the job, and it's going to get worse, not better. And the Democrats have a huge bench of talent. They would be much better off and the country would be much better off, in my personal opinion, if he were to step aside and allow the Democrats to pick a new face.

WATCH MORE BELOW: