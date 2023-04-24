Expand / Collapse search
Biden kicks press out of Oval Office while joking about answering their questions: 'Leave'

Biden has had the fewest interviews in office as president since Ronald Reagan

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
President Biden asked the White House press to leave and joked that the reason he'll run again is to answer reporters; questions for another four years.

The White House press corps was kicked out of the Oval Office by President Biden on Monday as he joked about spending another four years answering their questions.

Biden sat down with two members of the group called the "Tennessee Three," state Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, D-Tenn., to discuss their recent experience of being expelled from office after taking part in and leading a disruptive protest in the state capitol.

After condemning Republican state leaders for voting to expel Jones and Pearson, Biden told the press to leave as they began their conversation.

"I know they're gonna be really excited about it, but I'm gonna ask the press to leave," Biden said.

President Biden and the White House press

President Biden told the press to leave while speaking with Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. (Fox News)

NEW YORK TIMES ADMITS BIDEN SHOULD TAKE ‘CONCERNS ABOUT HIS AGE SERIOUSLY’ 

As the press was escorted out of the room, multiple reporters shouted questions regarding his plans to run again in 2024.

"Mr. President, why do you want four more years?" one reporter asked.

"So, I get to answer your questions," Biden joked.

Another reporter questioned, "Why should Americans give you four more years?"

"Stay tuned," Biden responded.

Though Biden joked about answering reporter questions, the president has often gone months without having a formal press conference. The New York Times recently reported that Biden has held only 54 press interviews throughout his first two years in office, the lowest number since President Reagan. 

Biden also broke a common presidential practice by not holding a press conference during his trip to Ireland earlier this month.

Biden giving a speech

President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order that would create the White House Office of Environmental Justice in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NY TIMES REVEALS BIDEN HAS HELD FEWEST PRESS CONFERENCES SINCE REAGAN: ‘STRATEGY TO PROTEST FROM CRITICISM’ 

While speaking with Jones and Pearson, Biden mentioned that he "was sorry" he couldn’t have met with them during Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to their state. He also praised the state reps for "standing up" for the community and Democratic values by protesting for gun control.

"Look, what the Republican legislature did was shocking and undemocratic, and it was without any precedent. But you turned it around very quickly," Biden said.

He added, "But on so many issues, you've been out front and you understand exactly what it's like. It's just tragic that’s happening in your state, in particular in your city, but also across the country. And, you know, nothing is guaranteed about democracy. Every day, every generation has to fight for you all are doing just that."

Though Jones and Pearson were expelled from the house by Republican legislators, they were quickly reinstated days later. Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson also took part in the protests but avoided expulsion by a single vote because she wasn't as disruptive as the others.

Harris Tennessee Lawmaker Expulsion

From left, formerly expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and formerly expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville raise their fists as they walk across Fisk University campus after hearing Vice President Kamala Harris speak, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Biden is expected to announce his re-election campaign on Tuesday after repeatedly dodging the question when asked directly. Various media outlets and Democratic politicians have recently expressed doubts about Biden running for a second term due to his age.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.