Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Michael Waltz: Biden's 'anemic' economic recovery looks like repeat of Obama years

US economy adds 194K jobs in September, missing estimates

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Michael Waltz projects 'anemic, flat economic recovery' Video

Michael Waltz projects 'anemic, flat economic recovery'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., on 194K jobs being added in September instead of the expected 500K.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the September jobs report points to an "anemic and flat economic recovery" in the United States, likening the economic picture to the Obama years.

US ECONOMY ADDS 194,000 JOBS IN SEPTEMBER, MISSING ESTIMATES

MICHAEL WALTZ: I think what we are going to see is a repeat of the Obama years where we have this long, slow, anemic kind of flat recovery. I can tell you, the small businesses, even some of the large corporations that I’m talking to out there, everyone is afraid of the hammer that is going to drop from Washington, D.C. in raising their taxes and they’re afraid to make investments. They are sitting on the sideline and instead of investing in new buildings, new jobs, new growth, everyone is waiting to see what kind of hammer comes from D.C. and this massive tax and spending bill.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Michael Waltz: Biden economy a repeat of the Obama years Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.