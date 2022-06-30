Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Biden to support ending filibuster to protect abortion access

Biden called the Supreme Court abortion decision overturning Roe v. Wade 'outrageous'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
President Biden said that he supports Congress ending the filibuster to pass legislation protecting a national right to abortion on Thursday.

Biden made the announcement during a press conference at a NATO summit in Spain. Biden originally supported keeping the Senate filibuster when he entered office.

Reporters pressed Biden on what executive action he may take to secure abortion access nationally following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. Biden responded that the only solution is to codify Roe in Congress.

"The foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was," Biden said. "I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that."

REPUBLICANS REJOICE, DEMOCRATS RAGE AFTER SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE

Biden snaps at 'outrageous behavior' of Supreme Court at NATO summit Video
President Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

"And if the filibuster gets in the way, it's like voting rights, we should require an exception to the filibuster for this action," he continued.

Biden had previously called on Congress to codify Roe following SCOTUS' Friday ruling, but he had not called for ending the filibuster. Biden has only previously called for the measure during his effort to pass voting reforms, which did not succeed.

President Biden speaks during a media conference at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. 

President Biden speaks during a media conference at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The filibuster allows the minority party in the senate to require a 60-vote majority to pass any legislation through the body. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have opposed efforts to throw out the filibuster throughout Biden's administration. Manchin has reiterated his support for the rule even after the end of Roe.

