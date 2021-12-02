Biden-Harris 'unusable' for Democrats on campaign trail amid White House 'meltdown': Reince Priebus

President Biden and Vice President Harris' "ineffective" leadership in the White House has made them "completely unusable" for Democrats on the campaign trail, former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus argued on "America's Newsroom" Thursday following sinking approval ratings and the departure of Harris' chief spokesperson.

SYMONE SANDERS, A TOP KAMALA HARRIS ADVISER, RESIGNING AMID SIGNS OF VP OFFICE DISARRAY

Reince Priebus: It's one thing to have a little White House drama that happens in every administration, but it's another thing when you're completely ineffective. And what's happening here is all the drama, all of the problems in public policy. You just talked about crime, but the border, inflation, supply chain, gas prices, now COVID has got a new variant. The president said he was going to get it under control. He has not. And then you've got a VP that's unpopular. The bigger issue is this: These two people, the president and vice president, are completely unusable on the campaign trail. We talked about this a couple of months ago before the Virginia race. The problem is it's one thing to be at 38 percent approval or, in Harris' case, 28 percent approval. The problem is, and what Obama and Trump didn't have, was that they were not completely unpopular within the party. Trump had always 95 percent approval, people would run through a wall for Trump. And the same was true for Barack Obama. So even though the numbers went up and down, the core support was very strong.

