Biden, Harris 'AWOL,' leaving Texans to fight border crisis on their own: Rep. Gonzales

The Biden administration quietly resumed a Trump-era policy to accelerate the removal of family units that don't qualify for asylum in the U.S. While the decision was made in an attempt to address the crisis at the southern border, Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales said in an interview on "Fox & Friends" that the crisis is as bad as ever.

TONY GONZALES: Things are as bad as they've ever been. It hasn't gotten better, it's only gotten worse. And sadly, Texans feel as if we're alone, and we see it. We're doing everything we possibly can to fight against this immigration crisis. But the big guy is AWOL. Kamala Harris is AWOL. The federal government is nowhere to be found.

Texans are having to take care of Texans as we fight through this pandemic. A couple of months ago in my county, judges were asking for more body bags. I had to work with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to get them more in body bags. And guess what? Now they're asking for even more body bags.

