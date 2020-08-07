Washington Post fact-checker roasted for dismissing Biden diversity gaffe: 'He didn’t actually say this'

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler was roasted on social media Thursday for dismissing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s latest gaffe, claiming the former vice president "didn’t actually say this" despite video that arguably proves otherwise.

Biden raised eyebrows when he said in an interview, "Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

The comment was widely considered an inadvertent dig at the African American community. Biden eventually walked back the comments, claiming he didn’t mean to suggest “the African American community is a monolith.”

But hours before Biden admitted he misspoke, the Washington Post fact-checker was accused of covering for him. The Twitter account for Team Trump shared the video, paraphrasing Biden’s remarks.

“Joe Biden just said that Latinos have diversity of thought, unlike Black Americans,” Team Trump wrote, calling the comment “disgusting.”

Kessler responded, “If you listen to the clip, he didn’t actually say this.”

While Kessler was correct that Biden didn’t literally use the exact words that Team Trump tweeted, he was quickly accused of "lying" to cover for the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“Obviously the Trump campaign will put this in the worst light possible, but I'm curious how you would paraphrase what he is saying,” writer Jeryl Bier responded while another user shot back, "You need hearing aids."

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many others took to Twitter to criticize Kessler's defense of Biden:

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.