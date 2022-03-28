Expand / Collapse search
Rep. McCaul says Biden causing 'international incidents' with off-script remarks

White House walks back Biden comment that Putin 'cannot remain in power'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. McCaul: 'Every time Biden goes off-script he seems to cause an international incident'

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., responds to Biden's address to NATO and questions Biden's credibility as a world leader.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Monday to address the gaffes President Biden appears to be making on the world stage. On Saturday, the White House quickly walked back a comment by Biden during his speech in Poland, where he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." 

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN ‘CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER’ AS HE ASSURES UKRAINE: ‘WE STAND WITH YOU’ 

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: I do think that one man has unified NATO more than any other, and that's Mr. Putin. You know, I do give the administration marks for getting NATO together. The UN Security Council the resolution 141 to five. But then when he goes off-script, every time he does that, he seems to cause an international incident, and we get way off messaging. It's not the policy of the United States to have regime change. And he's always talking about not escalating, which is the reason why they didn't send the MiG jets into Ukraine in the first place, because they don't want to be too provocative. I think this is why you saw an NBC News poll say that 70 percent of the American people believe he's not doing a very good job as a wartime president. 

