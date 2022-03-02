Biden prefers appeasing 'neosocialist cupcakes' than regular Americans: Sen. Kennedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is showing the nation he cares more about plaudits from "neosocialist cupcakes" than the key needs of the average American, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News on Wednesday.

Kennedy told "Jesse Watters Primetime" it was incredible to see Biden support American manufacturing during his State of the Union, despite his actions in that regard.

He called Biden's energy policy "surreal."

"America has the most powerful economy in all of human history. It takes a lot of energy to run it. Eighty percent of our energy comes from oil and gas," Kennedy said. "We produced a lot of that oil and gas for years — we've worked to become energy-independent. Now, President Biden should change all that."

"He wants us to stop producing oil and gas, give up our energy independence. And this new policy is that we should buy oil and gas from foreign countries that hate us like Russia, so those foreign countries will have more money to buy weapons to try to kill us."

"I will wait until you stop laughing unless you identify as an idiot," he added.

Kennedy said the root of Biden's self-contradiction is his continued mission to appease more progressive Democrats, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who said following the president's address Tuesday that there was a "lost opportunity" to further stump for "a long term shift away from fossil fuels."

"You can see the national security implications of this," Kennedy said. "So why you ask, is the president doing this?"

"Because he wants to make happy the woke neosocialist cupcakes that have taken over the Democratic Party — and in doing so is putting the country at risk. Look, a cleaner environment is a legitimate policy goal, but so is national security."

While Biden claims he will "bring Russia to its knees" — he can't if he and the West continue to purchase energy from Putin, Kennedy said.