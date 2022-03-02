Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden prefers appeasing 'neosocialist cupcakes' than regular Americans: Sen. Kennedy

Biden prefers halting American speculation, enriching Russia, lawmaker says

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Sen. John Kennedy rips Biden's appeasement of 'neosocialist cupcakes' Video

Sen. John Kennedy rips Biden's appeasement of 'neosocialist cupcakes'

Louisiana Republican sounds off on Biden's speech, on 'Jesse Watters Primetime'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is showing the nation he cares more about plaudits from "neosocialist cupcakes" than the key needs of the average American, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News on Wednesday.

Kennedy told "Jesse Watters Primetime" it was incredible to see Biden support American manufacturing during his State of the Union, despite his actions in that regard.

He called Biden's energy policy "surreal."

"America has the most powerful economy in all of human history. It takes a lot of energy to run it. Eighty percent of our energy comes from oil and gas," Kennedy said. "We produced a lot of that oil and gas for years — we've worked to become energy-independent. Now, President Biden should change all that."

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

"He wants us to stop producing oil and gas, give up our energy independence. And this new policy is that we should buy oil and gas from foreign countries that hate us like Russia, so those foreign countries will have more money to buy weapons to try to kill us."

"I will wait until you stop laughing unless you identify as an idiot," he added.

Kennedy said the root of Biden's self-contradiction is his continued mission to appease more progressive Democrats, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who said following the president's address Tuesday that there was a "lost opportunity" to further stump for "a long term shift away from fossil fuels."

"You can see the national security implications of this," Kennedy said. "So why you ask, is the president doing this?"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

(Getty Images)

"Because he wants to make happy the woke neosocialist cupcakes that have taken over the Democratic Party — and in doing so is putting the country at risk. Look, a cleaner environment is a legitimate policy goal, but so is national security."

While Biden claims he will "bring Russia to its knees" — he can't if he and the West continue to purchase energy from Putin, Kennedy said.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 