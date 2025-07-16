Biden does rare interview with NY Times to quell autopen controversy, but critics rage over media framing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times is facing tense scrutiny over how it framed its interview with former President Joe Biden over his White House's controversial use of the autopen.

After dodging Times journalists for an interview throughout his presidency, Biden spoke to the paper's reporters in a ten-minute phone call regarding the growing questions from President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers about the legality of Biden's pardons in the final days of his presidency, which were mostly signed using an autopen.

The Times printed the headline, "Biden Says He Made the Clemency Decisions That Were Recorded With Autopen." Biden insisted he "made every decision" on his own and called Trump and other Republican critics "liars." However, the Times reported in the 32nd paragraph of the lengthy story that Biden "did not individually approve each name for the categorical pardons that applied to large numbers of people," citing the former president and his aides.

"Rather, after extensive discussion of different possible criteria, [Biden] signed off on the standards he wanted to be used to determine which convicts would qualify for a reduction in sentence," the Times's report read.

The Times famously sparred with the Biden White House over his refusal to grant any interviews with its journalists (Biden sat down with Times columnist David Brooks in May 2021). The paper issued a blistering 2024 statement calling out Biden for his lack of media access while in office, calling it "troubling that President Biden has so actively and effectively avoided questions from independent journalists during his term."

DePauw University journalism professor Jeffrey McCall suspected Biden's handlers decided to turn to the Times to combat the autopen controversy as the paper is the "major agenda setter for the news sphere" and that other news outlets in the legacy media would follow its lead.

"It made sense for Biden to vent to a source that would be sympathetic and spark friendly aggregation by other left-of-center outlets," McCall told Fox News Digital. "It is clear that the establishment media still feel compelled to treat Biden with kid gloves."

Tim Young, a Media Fellow for Strategic Communications at The Heritage Foundation, believes Biden spoke with the Times because it was a convenient way to fend off criticism.

"Biden finally sat down with the New York Times because his White House was exposed by the House GOP and the Oversight Project for literally not knowing what clemency or pardon orders were signed. It's pretty clear the pressure was building on his former staff in what could have been an actual Constitutional Crisis -- as the left likes to scream about a lot -- and the team 'rolled him out' to get this over with before repercussions started to build," Young told Fox News Digital.

Instead of repeatedly asking the president to sign updated versions of official documents, his staff used an autopen to put Biden's signature on the final version. Biden’s chief of staff Jeff Zients was the one who gave final approval for the use of the autopen, at least in the cases of medical adviser Anthony Fauci and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the Times noted deep in its report.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News Digital the Times report was "embarrassing."

"The article on the interview should have been put through the shredder by their editors. It's an offense to basic story structure to wait until paragraph 32 to reveal Biden didn't personally approve certain pardons and subsequent evidence in graphs 36 and 37 tell the reader everything you need to know about their motives," Houck added. "The Times took Biden at his word, as well as the word of his handlers, something I'm old enough to know is something no journalist should be doing concerning those in power."

Political commentator Mark Halperin argued that the Times disregarded basic journalistic standards by failing to include opinions from experts and Republicans on Biden’s claims about his use of the autopen.

"If this shoe were on the other foot, I can't believe The New York Times wouldn't have gone and gotten Adam Schiff's reaction. There's no Republican reaction in that story," Halperin said on "The Morning Meeting" podcast. "There's no legal expert quoted in the story."

Halperin added that he cannot understand "as a matter of journalism" why The Times would forgo expert and dissenting opinions on Biden's claims about his autopen use.

Independent journalist Drew Holden published a lengthy thread on X Tuesday scolding the Times for "repeating Biden’s claim that he made the calls" and "burying the admissions that" he "really didn’t."

"The piece ends with the revelation that Biden’s then-chief of staff gave the final sign-off," Holden wrote. "Given what the former admin has lied about, why should we trust this reporting of events?"

Holden went on to single out other news outlets, including ABC News, CBS News, USA Today, Rolling Stone, HuffPost, Yahoo News and The Daily Beast, for peddling the Times' framing.

Young called the Times interview Biden’s "last-ditch effort to save face in what could be yet another massive controversy" coming out of his presidency.

"Just imagine a President who was known to be so unhealthy and mentally gone that he would have to come out and quash statements and evidence that says he had no idea what an autopen was signing on his behalf," Young said.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

