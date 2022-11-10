Biden DOE official claims DeSantis was willing to 'sacrifice' people: 'Some of you may die'

A Biden-appointed Department of Education official blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with low blows, including calling him a "petulant man child" and claimed he was willing to "sacrifice people" during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gwen Graham, the Assistant Secretary for Legislation and Congressional Affairs at the DOE, repeatedly lambasted DeSantis before and while working for the administration, Fox News Digital found.

When she was appointed, the DOE described Graham as "a respected former member of Congress with a reputation for fairness [and] compassion."

Graham said in June 2022, "I know Ron. He is a cowardly, bully. He will turn and run when he can't use his office as a stage to make him look fake big. He is tiny."

"And tiny in stature is the least of it," she added.

In another tweet, in 2021, Graham said, "If only we had a governor who wasn't an arrogant, petulant man-child."

Graham accompanied the tweet with a meme of DeSantis, which said, "Some of you may die, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make."

Graham shared the image on another occasion, stating, "In his scientifically condemned pursuit of herd immunity, he is willing to sacrifice you."

"There is something wrong with Ron. He has no people skills. And when I say, none, I mean zero. He is the most anti social person in the world of politics that I have ever come into contact with. And, I have been in the world of politics my entire life," Graham said.

In August 2020, the DOE official tweeted, "Ron looks really bad. He may crack or fall of his 3 inch heels."

Around the same time, Graham said, "I have never seen Ron looks worse. This job was more than he could handle before the pandemic. It is physically affecting him now."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOE for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Florida governor defeated Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in a landslide victory.

The governor has seen his popularity soar among conservatives in Florida and across the country over the past two and a half years, courtesy of his forceful pushback against coronavirus pandemic restrictions and his aggressive actions as an anti-woke culture warrior.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.