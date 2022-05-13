Pirro: Biden either 'doesn't have a clue' or is controlled by far left amid national crime wave

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden continues to appear weak on criminal justice as incidents in the nationwide crime wave become more brazen, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Friday on "The Five."

In public remarks earlier in the day, Biden said "the answer is not to defund the police" and went on to blame Republicans for failing to provide financial resources to law enforcement, which the president said had been encapsulated in a part of a recent congressional bill.

Pirro and "The Five" pointed to the latest illustration of increasingly violent crime in American cities, as a Philadelphia man named Brandon Dixon was ambushed and gunned down in broad daylight at a gas station in West Oak Lane, Pa. this week.

In surveillance footage released by Philadelphia Police, two men wearing masks and dressed mostly in black suddenly emerge from a car and begin firing automatic weapons at Dixon in a gas lane. According to 6ABC, Dixon was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital where he later died.

In response, Pirro said Biden continues to offer a problematic view on bail reform, despite his recent statements about funding law enforcement.

"The truth is, when he says the negative side of bail reform is overrated. I would dare him to speak to the mother of a child who has been killed as a result of someone being allowed out on bail," she said.

"Joe Biden doesn't have a clue of what's going on, or is so totally controlled by the left that he's not in it for the rest of us."

Pirro said Biden never spoke about supporting or better funding law enforcement during the 2020 riots or in 2021.

"Now what month is this, May? How many months before the midterm [elections]?" she asked, adding that Biden's comments about giving COVID grants to local officials – which he suggested could help law enforcement -- require specific delegation of funds.

"Who claimed they were going to be using the money to pay for police?" she asked.

"Look, all he's trying to do is he's trying to anticipate what's going to happen this summer. Crime is going to go up. They're going to be blaming him. And he's going to say… they could use this money."

Pirro concluded Biden should be "ashamed of himself" for potentially following the rhetorical course she laid out in expectation of a summertime urban crime spike.