Pete Hegseth: Biden admin's 'climate zealots' crushing US domestic energy production

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth ripped the White House for being "captured by climate zealots" as the crisis in Ukraine prompts concern over potential energy implications. Hegseth joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday, arguing the climate "obsession" is limiting American energy exploration and output.

PETE HEGSETH: There's more we could be doing at home if we didn't have the White House captured by climate zealots. It is climate zealotry that ultimately prevents them from doing the commonsense things that happened under the Trump administration, like the Keystone XL pipeline, like further exploration, like fracking. My co-host on Fox and Friends Weekend, Rachel Campos-Duffy, calls this the Green New Deal war. She's not wrong. The obsession with the climate has crushed domestic energy exploration and output in our country, and therefore made us more reliant on places like Russia.

