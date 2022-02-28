Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Energy
Published

Pete Hegseth: Biden admin's 'climate zealots' crushing US domestic energy production

Critics hit Biden administration for helping Putin with energy policies

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Pete Hegseth: 'Climate zealotry' plaguing White house has 'crushed' energy production Video

Pete Hegseth: 'Climate zealotry' plaguing White house has 'crushed' energy production

The 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the latest on the crisis in Ukraine and the energy implications of the war.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth ripped the White House for being "captured by climate zealots" as the crisis in Ukraine prompts concern over potential energy implications. Hegseth joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday, arguing the climate "obsession" is limiting American energy exploration and output. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

PETE HEGSETH: There's more we could be doing at home if we didn't have the White House captured by climate zealots. It is climate zealotry that ultimately prevents them from doing the commonsense things that happened under the Trump administration, like the Keystone XL pipeline, like further exploration, like fracking. My co-host on Fox and Friends Weekend, Rachel Campos-Duffy, calls this the Green New Deal war. She's not wrong. The obsession with the climate has crushed domestic energy exploration and output in our country, and therefore made us more reliant on places like Russia.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM ‘THE FAULKNER FOCUS’ BELOW:

Pete Hegseth says the left's climate 'obsession' has 'crushed domestic energy exploration' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.