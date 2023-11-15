Biden campaign complains about NY Times coverage, urges paper to be more critical of Trump

President Biden's campaign called out the New York Times on Wednesday in a press email posted to social media and said the outlet needed to start being more critical of the current GOP front-runner, Donald Trump.

An email, posted to X by Axios reporter Alex Thompson, from Biden's campaign said the media hasn't "shined a bright enough light" on Republican abortion policies and Trump's role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

"For the political press corp – especially our friends at the Gray Lady – it’s time to meet the moment and responsibly inform the electorate of what their lives might look like if the leading GOP candidate for president is allowed back in the WH," the email read, referencing the New York Times.

Biden's campaign singled out a report published on Tuesday by the outlet headlined, "Why Trump Seems Less Vulnerable on Abortion Than Other Republicans."

BIDEN COMPLAINED TO REPORTERS ABOUT NEGATIVE COVERAGE OF HIS ADMINISTRATION: POLITICO

The email said the Times published the article at the "literal same time" Trump started pushing ads about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

The campaign specifically took issue with the outlet's assertion that Trump was being vague about his abortion stance to appeal to general election voters.

"He appears to be attending to general election voters by employing vagueness and trying to occupy a middle ground of sorts, perhaps allowing voters to see what they want to see. And traditionally in presidential elections, a relatively small share of people will vote based on any one social issue, even if that issue is abortion," the NYT reported.

The Biden White House wrote a letter to media outlets in September, asking reporters to "ramp up scrutiny" on their coverage of House Republicans amid an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

WHITE HOUSE CALLED OUT FOR LETTER TO MEDIA URGING ‘SCRUTINY’ ON BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: ‘OUTRAGEOUS’

"It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies," the letter, obtained by Fox News, read. "When even House Republicans are admitting that there is simply no evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong, much less impeachable, that should set off alarm bells for news organizations."

The letter was criticized by lawmakers and others, including Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, who described it as an "uncomfortable feeling of marching orders to the media."

The Biden campaign said those living in states with "draconian bans" on abortion were "living with the consequences of Donald Trump's first term everyday."

The president has also complained about the press coverage of his administration during an interview with MSNBC in May.

"All they've heard is negative news for three years. Everything is negative," Biden told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. "I'm not being critical of the press, but you turn on the television — the only way you're gonna get a hit is if there's something negative, you know. You don't — anyway, that's number one.

The New York Times did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

