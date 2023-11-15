Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden campaign complains about NY Times coverage, urges paper to be more critical of Trump

The campaign email accused the media of not shining a 'bright enough light' on GOP abortion policy

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Biden, Democratic Party losing support among Black voters as concerns about economy spike: Poll Video

Biden, Democratic Party losing support among Black voters as concerns about economy spike: Poll

Janelle King and Jason Brown discuss Biden's slipping support from Black voters and how candidates can capitalize on issues important to Black Americans.

President Biden's campaign called out the New York Times on Wednesday in a press email posted to social media and said the outlet needed to start being more critical of the current GOP front-runner, Donald Trump. 

An email, posted to X by Axios reporter Alex Thompson, from Biden's campaign said the media hasn't "shined a bright enough light" on Republican abortion policies and Trump's role in overturning Roe v. Wade. 

"For the political press corp – especially our friends at the Gray Lady – it’s time to meet the moment and responsibly inform the electorate of what their lives might look like if the leading GOP candidate for president is allowed back in the WH," the email read, referencing the New York Times. 

Biden's campaign singled out a report published on Tuesday by the outlet headlined, "Why Trump Seems Less Vulnerable on Abortion Than Other Republicans." 

President Biden, New York Times

President Biden's campaign reportedly complained about the New York Times' press coverage in an email on Wednesday. (Main: (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress) Circle: (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

BIDEN COMPLAINED TO REPORTERS ABOUT NEGATIVE COVERAGE OF HIS ADMINISTRATION: POLITICO

The email said the Times published the article at the "literal same time" Trump started pushing ads about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

The campaign specifically took issue with the outlet's assertion that Trump was being vague about his abortion stance to appeal to general election voters.

"He appears to be attending to general election voters by employing vagueness and trying to occupy a middle ground of sorts, perhaps allowing voters to see what they want to see. And traditionally in presidential elections, a relatively small share of people will vote based on any one social issue, even if that issue is abortion," the NYT reported.

The Biden White House wrote a letter to media outlets in September, asking reporters to "ramp up scrutiny" on their coverage of House Republicans amid an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Former President Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd during a campaign rally on September 25, 2023 in Summerville, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE CALLED OUT FOR LETTER TO MEDIA URGING ‘SCRUTINY’ ON BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: ‘OUTRAGEOUS’

"It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies," the letter, obtained by Fox News, read. "When even House Republicans are admitting that there is simply no evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong, much less impeachable, that should set off alarm bells for news organizations." 

The letter was criticized by lawmakers and others, including Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, who described it as an "uncomfortable feeling of marching orders to the media."

The Biden campaign said those living in states with "draconian bans" on abortion were "living with the consequences of Donald Trump's first term everyday."

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the American Possibilities White House Demo Day at The Showroom in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The president has also complained about the press coverage of his administration during an interview with MSNBC in May. 

"All they've heard is negative news for three years. Everything is negative," Biden told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. "I'm not being critical of the press, but you turn on the television — the only way you're gonna get a hit is if there's something negative, you know. You don't — anyway, that's number one. 

The New York Times did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.