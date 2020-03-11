Biden campaign spox says questions about his health are 'a disgusting smear tactic'

The Biden campaign's communications director said on Wednesday that questioning the 2020 Democratic front-runner’s mental health is a “disgusting smear tactic.”

“This kind of thing is exactly why people want Joe Biden to be president,” Kate Bedingfield told “America’s Newsroom.”

Bedingfield also called it a false and misleading conspiracy to imply that Biden’s gaffes indicate a mental decline.

JILL STEIN CALLS OUT JOE BIDEN'S GAFFES, QUESTIONS HIS MENTAL CAPACITY ON TWITTER

Bedingfield's comments came shortly after the former Green Party presidential nominee, Dr. Jill Stein, criticized Biden's campaign on Twitter Tuesday for failing to address his apparent mental decline and blamed the media for doing everything it can to bury the issue.

"We deserve real choices, not a manufactured contest between #BidensCognitiveDecline & #TrumpsDangerousDemagoguery," she wrote.

Stein then accused Biden's team of preventing him from doing interviews and claimed his tactics would backfire if he's chosen to face President Trump in the general election.

Bedingfield dismissed the accusations as “ridiculous.”

"If I’m Donald Trump and I saw Joe Biden last night giving the speech that he gave, sounding presidential, looking like a leader; if I’m looking at the turnout that he’s generating across the country, I’m scared too and I’m starting to throw this kind of nonsense against the wall.”

Bedingfield continued, “It’s exactly the kind of the thing the American people are sick of – they’re tired of – it’s why they want Joe Biden – somebody with dignity and empathy – in the White House and it’s exactly why we’re seeing some of the enormous turnouts that we’re seeing for Joe Biden.”

On Tuesday, Biden made headlines for a confrontation with a worker at a Michigan auto plant. Biden angrily told the man he was "full of s---" after he had questioned Biden's commitment to upholding the Second Amendment,