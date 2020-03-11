Auto worker who confronted Joe Biden about gun control: He 'went off the deep end'

Former Vice President Joe Biden "went off the deep end" when accused of trying to take away Americans' Second Amendment rights, said a Michigan autoworker who confronted the 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner on the issue.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Jerry Wayne said that originally he had no idea if Biden was even going to be taking questions when he visited the Fiat-Chrysler auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday.

"I also asked him how he wanted to get the vote of the working man when a lot of us, we wield arms. We bear arms and we like to do that. And if he wants to give us work and take our guns, I don't see how he is going to get the same vote," he said.

Biden was in the state stumping for votes in Michigan, the biggest prize among the states voting Tuesday with 125 delegates at stake. He later handily won the primary race with over 52 percent of the votes.

"You’re full of sh-- ... I support the Second Amendment," Biden told Wayne in a dispute caught on camera.

Wayne shot back, "You're working for me, man," and told Biden that he saw an online video supporting his claim that Biden is hostile to the Second Amendment.

Biden, pointing at Wayne as they were mere inches apart in the middle of a crowd, said he's not working for him and told him not to be "such a horse's a--."

At one point mistakenly referring to "AR-14's," Biden went on to press Wayne to acknowledge that machine guns are illegal. Biden appeared to then misspeak in saying AR-15's are illegal, before questioning why anyone needs "100 rounds."

"It was a little bit disturbing to see that a politician wants to take away my right to defend myself," Wayne told the "Friends" hosts.

"He doesn't need to touch anybody's weapon at all. What we need to do is we need to concentrate on teaching people how to respect firearms and how to use them -- not take them away," he advised.

Wayne said that while he didn't think Biden's use of profanity was something to beat the candidate up about, he could have "curbed what he said a little bit."

"Yeah, I thought I was pretty articulate and respectful. I didn't try to raise any feathers and he kind of just went off the deep end," Wayne explained.

"I mean, I guess technically speaking he can say whatever he wants," Wayne conceded. "But, he was the vice president. He wants to be the president now. You are a candidate. You work for the American people. And, if you can't understand that then you don't deserve to have a leg in this race."

Wayne – who declined to say who he plans to vote for in November – said it was an "absolute privilege and an honor" to be the voice of America on guns.

"This is a right that we need to protect with our heart and soul," he concluded. "It's not to be infringed."

