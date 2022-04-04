Brother of man murdered by illegal immigrant says Biden 'should be ashamed of himself' for repealing Title 42

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California probation officer spoke out against the Biden administration’s immigration and border policies on "Fox & Friends" Monday after his brother was killed by an illegal immigrant in 2018.

"I want to say something to President Biden: He should be ashamed of himself for not trying to fix this," Jody Jones said pending the removal of Title 42.

The illegal immigrant who killed Jones' brother Rocky had been deported twice before. The immigrant was also arrested two days prior to the murder but was released because of California's sanctuary policies.

Jones warned the situation at the border will get worse if the Biden administration doesn’t put new policies in place after the end of Title 42, which then-President Trump implemented as a COVID-era policy allowing the rapid expulsion of migrants.

"They try to say that they’re protecting the Dreamers. They’re really not," Jones said.

"What they’re doing is they’re protecting the drug traffickers, the human traffickers, MS-13 gang members, sex offenders. That’s what they’re truly protecting."

Customs and Border Protection reported 3,662 arrests of non-citizens with criminal convictions so far in fiscal year 2022.

"Our national security is in jeopardy here, and I don’t understand – it has to be by design," Jones told guest host Lawrence Jones.

He also slammed California Values Act (SB 54), saying it "drove a wedge" between state and local law enforcement. The policy, which went into effect in 2018, prohibits state and local resources from being used to help federal immigration enforcement.

"They can’t even contact federal immigration when they arrest an illegal immigrant when they break the law here," Jones said.

"They get no help because of this."