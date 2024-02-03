Biden skipping Super Bowl Sunday interview for second straight year

President Biden is not participating in the traditional Super Bowl Sunday interview for the second consecutive year, according to reports.

CBS, who is airing this year's Super Bowl on Feb. 11 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, had been in discussions with the White House in recent weeks, but Biden ultimately turned down the opportunity ahead of the year's most watched television event.

It has long been tradition for the President of the United States to sit down for an interview with the news division of the network airing that year's Super Bowl, but Biden will be skipping it yet again in 2024.

"We hope viewers enjoy watching what they tuned in for — the game," a White House spokesman told Variety, who broke the news on Saturday.

The decision by Biden, who has held far fewer press conferences and one-on-one interviews than his predecessors, to skip the high-profile interview opportunity going into an election year raised eyebrows online. He did not participate in last year's interview when the game was aired by Fox, although he did participate in 2021 and 2022 with NBC and CBS.

Biden isn't the only president to skip the interview in recent years. President Trump skipped an NBC News sit-down in 2018 when the network aired that year's big game.

The tradition of a formal interview on Super Bowl Sunday began with President Obama in 2009, and it's been an opportunity to reach an immense audience that presidents don't normally see. Last year's Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles drew 115 million viewers, making it the most watched program in TV history.

This year's Super Bowl has drawn extra intrigue beyond the usual drama of the game and the commercials thanks to pop star Taylor Swift, whose relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made headlines and brought in new fans.