Biden called out by pro-life Democrat running protest campaign in gruesome anti-abortion ad

A pro-life progressive activist, who launched a protest campaign over President Biden's stance on abortion, says she's planning to call out pro-choice members of her party with a gruesome ad.

"I chose to run for president for the purpose of running these ads," Terrisa Bukovinac told Fox News Digital on Monday.

"I had a life-changing experience in March of 2022. I recovered the remains of 115 aborted children, and five of them were past the age of viability. They were thrown into a box labeled medical waste and were headed for an incinerator in Baltimore. Disrupting that delivery of those fetal remains to the incinerator has rocked my world. There's just no coming back from that."

Bukovinac, former founder of Pro-Life San Francisco and Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), and former president of Democrats for Life of America, said being a federal candidate means any FCC TV station in any state where she is on the ballot must run her ads without censorship. Her candidacy is frequently not mentioned in reports about Biden's challengers on the Democratic side, but she has one goal in mind.

"Any state where I'm on the ballot, if there is an FCC signal that travels into those state lines, then they will be required by law to run my ad," she explained.

"For example, in New Hampshire, I will be able to run ads out of Boston because the signal reaches into New Hampshire. I'm also targeting New Jersey. I would like to run ads there that will run into the Manhattan market. I'm also looking at getting on the ballot in Washington, D.C., which is one of the world's largest media markets and which will lend to the greatest exposure of the American people to these images, to these victims."

It's a statement supported by federal telecommunications law stating that television stations "shall have no power of censorship over the material" in campaign ads.

Hamline University political science professor David Schultz told VERIFY from Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11 that the rationale behind prohibiting ad censorship is "the idea that candidates get to say what they want, and the voters get to sort through the marketplace of ideas and decide what's true, what's false."

Bukovinac threw her hat in the ring back in September on the premise of calling out the "abortion industrial complex" and officials in her own party she says are behind the pro-choice push, including President Biden.

"I have seen the victims of the abortion extremism that comes from my party, the Democratic Party, and it is a direct result of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' abortion policy, and I am determined to show these victims to the American people," she continued.

Bukovinac also told Fox News Digital she's shaking up the party in hopes of bringing about justice for five nearly full-term aborted fetuses that, according to PAAU's website, were recovered from a box outside an abortion center in Washington, D.C. after being handed over by a whistleblower in March 2022.

Bukovinac's ad shows gruesome footage of the bodies that were labeled as "medical waste." Many are in pieces. One appears to still be inside the amniotic sac. Another, almost fully developed, has one eye open.

The ad's message to Democrats is to never vote for another pro-choice member of the party again.

"We can provide for the working class and resist this extremism," she said in the ad, calling them "the faces of a genocide."

Bukovinac said she additionally hopes her campaign will encourage Congress to hold hearings on the abortion issue and eventually pass a national ban.

"This is an attempt to show the American people what abortion extremism has done to these children and to give a voice to the fact that there are leftists like myself who recognize that abortion is a grave human rights violation and not something to be embraced by anyone, regardless of political party," she said.

In the process, she's determined to prove to voters that "pro-life" and "progressive" are more complimentary than contrary, that messages of equality pushed by her party should also extend to equality for the unborn.

Bukovinac says the ad has already been recorded and, once her campaign raises enough money to purchase the ad spot, it will run in New Hampshire.

"It's exactly the message that we're hoping to deliver to voters in New Hampshire. Joe Biden is not running for president in New Hampshire. He has completely snubbed the New Hampshire primary, so there's very few options on the Democratic side. We're looking at Marianne Williamson [and] Representative Dean Phillips, and I think that there's a really good chance that voters could be impacted by this ad and that, potentially, we can show that a pro-life Democrat can perform well in a place like New Hampshire."