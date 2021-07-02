Biden annoyed by repeated questions on Afghanistan: 'I'm not going to answer ... It's a holiday weekend'

President Biden grew irked Friday with repeated press questions about the Afghanistan troop drawdown, saying he didn't want to answer any more on the topic because it was a holiday weekend.

Following remarks on a positive June jobs report, Biden took multiple questions about the situation in Afghanistan, where the country faces a possible fall to the Taliban as U.S. forces are withdrawn. After receiving questions on the nation's security issues and the withdrawal timeline, Biden said he wanted to talk about "happy things."

"I'm not going to answer any more … Look, it's the Fourth of July," Biden said after a fourth query about Afghanistan. "I'm concerned that you guys are asking me questions that I'll answer next week. But this is a holiday weekend, I'm going to celebrate it. There's great things happening."

Biden rattled off economic data as he sought to head off further pressing on one of the chief foreign policy decisions of his presidency.

"I'll answer all your negative questions – not negative, your legitimate questions," he said, correcting himself.

The last U.S. troops are soon set to leave Bagram Airfield near Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving the Afghan military to contend with the Taliban.

He wasn't done being exasperated with the press on Friday, laughing derisively at a question about whether he was "confident" Congress would pass his agenda.

"Come on, guys," he said. "Look, folks. This is a process … I love you guys, but it's a process."

Biden's sniping at press questions he doesn't like is nothing new. He apologized last month after ripping a CNN reporter's question about his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling her she was in the "wrong business."

On the campaign trail, he repeatedly lashed out at the rare reporters who brought up investigations into his son Hunter.