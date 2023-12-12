Biden ally scathingly compares Merrick Garland to James Comey for caring too much about appearances: Report

An ally of President Biden claimed Attorney General Merrick Garland, like ex-FBI Director James Comey, are both more interested in the appearance of honesty than in true honesty, according to a new report.

In a revealing story from Tuesday on the Biden family headlined, "Biden Hunter's trigger: President feels guilty, sad, angry when son attacked," Axios reported on a close ally of Biden's feelings about Garland and Comey.

"One person close to the president unflatteringly compared Garland to former FBI Director James Comey, claiming they both have been obsessed with the appearance of having integrity rather than just trying to make the right decision — a reference to Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation," Axios wrote.

Comey famously announced in 2016 that despite evidence that Hillary Clinton was "extremely careless" in her handling of classified emails on a private server, he would not recommend that criminal charges be brought against the former secretary of state. But he later re-opened the investigation shortly before the 2016 election, in a move Clinton has long said helped cost her the election.

Garland has rejected claims that the White House is involved in the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden. He was indicted on new tax-related charges by the DOJ last week and was indicted earlier this year on federal gun charges, ensuring his case will remain in headlines as his father fights to be re-elected.

The attorney general insisted during a "60 Minutes" interview he has never had to tell President Biden "hands off" because "he has never tried to put hands on these investigations."

Garland also claimed in the same interview that he is not trying to ruin Trump’s chances at re-election in 2024 with the timing of DOJ investigations and indictments.

"That’s absolutely not true," Garland said. " Justice Department prosecutors are non-partisan, they don’t allow partisan considerations to play any role in their determinations."

Meanwhile, Republicans have accused DOJ Special Counsel David Weiss of slow-walking the years-long investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings and taxes, condemning the alleged "politicization" of the Justice Department.

Since a plea deal fell apart over the summer, the president’s son has been indicted in Delaware for lying about drug abuse when he purchased a firearm and indicted in California on a litany of tax charges.