The Biden administration's shifting stances on law enforcement make it 'politically convenient': Chad Wolf

Former Trump acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf called out the political convenience of the Biden administration's views on the police Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHAD WOLF: This is an administration and a president that continues to talk about [not supporting the police]. There's actually language in an executive order that they have put out this year that talks about how the criminal justice system and police officers are systemic racists. And so the list goes on and on. You have Border Patrol officers who are sworn law enforcement officers that they will attack for doing their jobs on horseback.

So I think that the facts are out there that this administration I think is politically convenient, right? He's now talking about supporting law enforcement when you're a couple of months out from a midterms election. But I think if you look at the facts and you look at the data — time and time again, when they should be supporting law enforcement, they actually do the opposite.

