Biden admin resembles ‘gimmick of the week': Victor Davis Hanson

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said the Biden administration operates in a "gimmick of the week" style Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The obvious question is, OK, let's develop the oil we have at home and the precious metals and minerals and the timber that we're not using. And we can do it more ecologically sound than anybody in the world. People of North Dakota, Texas, Alaska, they're geniuses. Let's use them. And then, we're printing $2 trillion. So the idea is that, "Let's print some more money for people overseas that are dysfunctional societies and let's not spend it here at home."

It's gimmick of the week. They have a rendezvous with a disaster in November, and one day it's Putin did it. And then the next day, let's cancel all student debt. And now let's build back the world better because we tried it at home and nobody wanted it. Maybe these guys are not so smart as we are.

