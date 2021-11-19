Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden administration is what real danger looks like: Ingraham

The 'Ingraham Angle' host outlined the threats that Biden's presidency poses in her opening monologue

By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
What real danger looks like… Video

What real danger looks like…

Biden is putting America on the endangered list.

"The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham exposed the face of "real danger" as that of President Biden in her opening monologue Thursday night. 

Despite liberal media claims to the contrary, "[former President Donald] Trump wasn’t a threat to America’s standing in the world or our economy. He was a threat to the old order," she said. "And now, 10 months into the Biden administration, America sees what real danger looks like. It looks like a bumbling fool who squints and stumbles his way through remarks, repeating old stories from his childhood. When Biden speaks, I find myself wincing."

BIDEN BRIEFLY 'STUMBLES' DURING SPEECH AT MCAULIFFE RALLY, CRITICS SEIZE

Ingraham cautioned that she "take[s] no glee in Biden’s decline" and that the United States "need[s] a president whose physical and intellectual capacity is never in serious doubt."

The Fox News host continued, warning that foreign leaders "see…Biden’s gross deficiencies…[as] golden opportunities" to advance their own agendas. Such leaders include China and Ingraham said that the Biden administration doesn't "understand China's true intentions."

An economically-weak U.S. led by a cognitively-weak president "sets up China perfectly for the next three years." Even if Biden were replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, she would be "completely incapable," Ingraham said. The host accused her of "play[ing] the race card to get ahead."

  • Image 1 of 3

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021.   (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

  • Image 2 of 3

    FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021.  (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo)

  • Image 3 of 3

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a meeting in Washington, U.S., November 18, 2021.  (Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)

She added that "[n]o one likes her" and she is increasingly being given meaningless tasks.

"There is literally no situation, no problem that the White House can turn over to her to handle in place of the president," Ingraham declared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's all a mess" and "the whole world is going to pay" for "a rudderless America run by a hapless president," she said. But there is hope, since the U.S.' "strength…is not in [its] government; it's in [its] people."

"We survived Jimmy Carter, we survived Herbert Hoover, and we'll survive this," she said.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.