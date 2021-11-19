Biden administration is what real danger looks like: Ingraham

"The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham exposed the face of "real danger" as that of President Biden in her opening monologue Thursday night.

Despite liberal media claims to the contrary, "[former President Donald] Trump wasn’t a threat to America’s standing in the world or our economy. He was a threat to the old order," she said. "And now, 10 months into the Biden administration, America sees what real danger looks like. It looks like a bumbling fool who squints and stumbles his way through remarks, repeating old stories from his childhood. When Biden speaks, I find myself wincing."

Ingraham cautioned that she "take[s] no glee in Biden’s decline" and that the United States "need[s] a president whose physical and intellectual capacity is never in serious doubt."

The Fox News host continued, warning that foreign leaders "see…Biden’s gross deficiencies…[as] golden opportunities" to advance their own agendas. Such leaders include China and Ingraham said that the Biden administration doesn't "understand China's true intentions."

An economically-weak U.S. led by a cognitively-weak president "sets up China perfectly for the next three years." Even if Biden were replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, she would be "completely incapable," Ingraham said. The host accused her of "play[ing] the race card to get ahead."

She added that "[n]o one likes her" and she is increasingly being given meaningless tasks.

"There is literally no situation, no problem that the White House can turn over to her to handle in place of the president," Ingraham declared.

"It's all a mess" and "the whole world is going to pay" for "a rudderless America run by a hapless president," she said. But there is hope, since the U.S.' "strength…is not in [its] government; it's in [its] people."

"We survived Jimmy Carter, we survived Herbert Hoover, and we'll survive this," she said.