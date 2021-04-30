Biden Administration denies Mount Rushmore 4th of July fireworks in ‘partisan and political’ move: Gov. Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem criticized the Biden Administration's denial of permits that would allow the state to host 4th of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore as a "very partisan and political" move on "Your World."

KRISTI NOEM: [The Biden administration] told me they would circle back, but they have denied giving us our permits that we need to host this event. And for me, I’m incredibly disappointed. Because it wasn’t based on anything significant. We had met all the environmental checklists, we had the go/no go checklist prepared and agreed to. We had consulted with our tribes. It appears to be a very partisan and political denial of our right to host this forewords event.

[Last year] we had 7.500 people there celebrating America, our founding fathers, that wonderful monument, and our nation’s independence. We want to do that again this year, we think our country could use it, we could use a celebration and bring some unity to this country in a time that we need it so desperately, and we think it’d be a fantastic event. We’re very disappointed that this White House won’t let us do it.

