Biden administration showing 'contempt' for 'law-abiding citizens' with its TSA policy: Sen. Josh Hawley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., explained a TSA policy that allows illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants as identification in order to fly and said he is demanding answers from the agency.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: Here's the thing: It is utter and total contempt that this administration is showing for the law-abiding citizens of the United States. What they are telling us is wait in the longest lines ever, be treated to all kinds of random inspections and invasive procedures and have your stuff confiscated. But if you’re an illegal alien, and you’ve committed a crime and have an arrest warrant, come right to the front of the line and get right on a plane and as you said the TSA administers said today it would be a thousand illegal aliens just this calendar year alone have been able to use their arrest warrants to get on planes.

TSA CHIEF SAYS ‘UNDER 1000’ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO BOARD PLANES WITH WARRANTS AS IDS

That’s exactly the message the administration is sending, that if you obey the law, basically you’re a sucker. This is the message to law-abiding citizens is that you're scum, you do as you’re told, you stand there, you wait. But hey, if you're a criminal, we are fine with that because they want to normalize crime, Tucker. They will normalize illegal immigration, they want to normalize rioting, and all of that stuff, and here’s my favorite part of the hearing some of TSA administrators said it was only concerned about people who might pose a risk to flights. Being a confirmed criminal and having an arrest warrant isn’t a risk in the air? He looked at me blankly and said that’s not my problem apparently it’s the American people’s problem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: